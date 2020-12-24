Here is the complete schedule of Christmas Masses, Dec. 25, 2020

The Archdiocese of Agana released the schedules for Christmas Mass.

The schedule follows:

---

DULCE NOMBRE DE MARIA CATHEDRAL-BASILICA, HAGATÑA

Sunday – Indoor Masses, 7:30 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.

The Eucharist will be distributed to the faithful during Communion time at Mass in the church. For those who desire to remain in their vehicles the Eucharist will be distributed to the faithful after Mass in the parking lot, on the west side of the Cathedral-Basilica (Plaza de España side).

Weekday Masses: Monday thru Friday at 12 noon in the Chapel of St Therese (Except for Christmas Day)

Our Sunday 9:30 a.m. Mass will be broadcast via Livestream on KUAM Channel 8, PBS KGTF TV Channel 12, and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio. Please join and follow us in the Eucharistic Celebration on the parish website/Facebook:

Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica

Website aganacathedral.org

Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Vigil

6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

Midnight, 12 a.m.

(Note — Midnight Mass broadcast live on PBS KGTF TV Channel 12 and live streamed on Facebook.com/aganacathedral and aganacathedral.org as well as aganacathedral YouTube)

6 a.m. - Chamorro

7:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

(Note — 9:30 a.m. Mass broadcast live on PBS KGTF TV Channel 12 and live streamed on Facebook.com/aganacathedral and aganacathedral.org as well as aganacathedral YouTube)

---

OUR LADY OF PURIFICATION, MAINA:

Sunday — 8 a.m.

Regular weekday Masses (Monday/Wednesday/Fridays) resumed Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.

Christmas Vigil, Dec. 24 — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 — 8 a.m.

---

OUR LADY OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, AGANA HTS.

Saturday - 5 PM (Indoor Mass*)

Sunday - 9 AM. (Indoor Mass*)

*50% Indoor Capacity only [100 persons only] with updated Indoor Mass PCOR-1 Protocols.

Face masks must be worn with face shields if face shields are worn for Indoor Mass.

Tented Patio and Parking Lot Audio System for overflow is still available. The FM Station channel is 104.7 FM.

Please stay at home and follow the Protocols if you are COVID-19 infected or have any symptoms of illness.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve (Vigil) Mass is at 8 PM. The Belen will be Blessed and Venerated that evening. All infant Jesus' will also be blessed.

On Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, the last Novena Prayer for the Nativity of Our LORD is said indoors beginning 8:30 AM, before the 9 AM Christmas Day Mass.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve Memorial Mass for 2020 Deceased Parishioners is at 6 PM.

On Friday, January 1, New Year's Day Mass is at 9 AM.

---

OUR LADY OF MT. CARMEL CHURCH, AGAT

Saturday — 5 p.m. (Indoor Mass)

Sunday — 7:30 a.m. (Indoor Mass) Livestream on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Agat Facebook site.

Christmas Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 24th - Christmas Eve Mass-6:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25th - Christmas Day Mass-7:30 a.m.

New Years Eve - NO MASS

New Years Day - 7:30 a.m. Mass.

---

NIÑO PERDIDO Y SAGRADA FAMILIA CHURCH, ASAN

Saturday -- 5 p.m.

Sunday -- 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Dec. 24 Christmas Vigil Mass 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 Christmas day Masses 7 a.m. & 10 a.m.

---

SAN VICENTE/SAN ROQUE CATHOLIC CHURCH, BARRIGADA

Sunday — 6 a.m. indoor Mass with physical presence, 10 a.m. Mass — indoor with physical presence AND Live streamed.

Christmas Eve 8:00 p.m. Live-streamed.

Christmas Day 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Note: 6 a.m. indoor only; 10:00 a.m. is both indoor and live-streamed.

New Year's Day indoor Mass at 8:00 am is live-streamed.

---

OUR LADY OF PEACE AND SAFE JOURNEY CHURCH, CHALAN PAGO

Saturday Anticipated: 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m.

Dec. 24 Christmas Vigil

9:00 p.m.

Dec. 25 Christmas Day

9:00 a.m.

---

SANTA BARBARA CATHOLIC CHURCH, DEDEDO

Saturday — 5 p.m. (Anticipated Sunday Mass)

Sunday — 6 a.m., (Chamorro), 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m. (Filipino),

2 p.m. (Chuukese Mass) and 5 p.m.

Daily Mass Schedule

Monday - Friday: 6AM and 6PM

Saturday: 6 a.m.

Dec. 15-23

Anticipated Mass for Misa de Gallo

6PM

Upper church

Dec.16-24

Misa de Gallo

5AM

Upper church

Dec. 24

Vigil Mass: 5PM

Christmas "Midnight Mass": 9PM

Dec. 25

The regular Sunday Schedule of Masses will be observed. All Masses will be in English.

Masks must be worn at all times on church grounds. Before entering the church, parish staff will assist with temperature screening and hand sanitizing. If you are ill, stay home. The 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday Masses will be live-streamed on Facebook; loudspeaker broadcast at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 5 p.m.

Parishioners are welcome to continue remaining in their vehicles for “parking lot” Mass.

---

ST. ANDREW KIM CHURCH, DEDEDO

Sunday -- 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. Two indoor Masses.

Two Christmas Eve Masses, Dec. 24

19:00, 21:00 Indoor Masses.

Two Christmas Masses Dec. 25

9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. Indoor Masses.

---

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, INARAJAN

Masses return to parking lot and will be live-streamed too.

Saturday - 5 p.m.

Sunday - 7:30 a.m.

Weekdays - 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 5:00 p.m., parking lot mass

Christmas Day - 7:30 a.m., parking lot mass

Note: Due to the increasing number of positive cases on the island, we advise anyone to call the parish office first for any transactions or appointments.

Likewise, as part of the precautionary measures, we do not allow anyone to enter the parish office anymore. You may drop your Mass intentions to the drop box in front of the parish office. Thanks for your understanding.

During weekday Masses, only the sacristan and the priest are allowed inside the church. Those who wish to attend are advised just to stay in their cars at the parking lot.

---

SAN ISIDRO CATHOLIC CHURCH, MALOJLOJ

Sunday - 6 a.m. & 8 a.m.

Tuesday to Saturday - 6:30 a.m.

Dec. 24 — Evening Mass 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 — Christmas day 7 a.m.

Jan. 01, 2021 — New Year's day 7 a.m.

---

SANTA TERESITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, MANGILAO

Saturday -- 5 p.m.

Sunday – 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

In Church, in parking lot, on Facebook and Instagram

Holy Communion will be made available for 30 minutes after Masses end.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

—-

LATIN MASS COMMUNITY

(Traditional Latin Mass)

Christmas morning- 10:00 a.m. at Father Duenas Memorial School Chapel, Mangilao

---

SAN DIMAS & OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY CHURCH, MERIZO

Christmas Eve - 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day - 10:00 a.m.

---

NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS AGUAS CHURCH, MONGMONG

REGULAR MASS SCHEDULE IS RESUMED

Saturday - 5:00 p.m. - Anticipated Mass

Sunday - 9:00 a.m. – Mass

Mon. to Fri. - 6:00 p.m. - Weekday Mass

Dec 24, 8:00 PM - Christmas Night Mass

Dec 25, 9:00 AM - Christmas Day Mass

Face Mask, Temperature check, hand sanitizing, social distancing are observed.

---

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA CATHOLIC CHURCH, ORDOT

Daily Masses: Monday to Friday 6 p.m.

Sunday Masses 9 a.m. and 6.30 pm.

Faithful may attend parking lot Mass every Sunday too at 9 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass — 7 p.m.

Christmas day Mass — 9 a.m. (no evening Mass)

---

ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY CATHOLIC CHURCH, PITI

Saturday — 6 p.m. anticipated indoor Mass.

Sunday — 9 a.m. indoor w/ live streaming.

Weekdays — 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass — 6 p.m.

Christmas Day — 9 a.m.

New Years Eve — 8 p.m.

New Years Day — 9 a.m.

---

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, SANTA RITA

(12/24)Christmas Eve - 7:00 p.m.

(12/25)Christmas Day- 6:30 a.m. (Cham), 8:00 a.m. (Eng)

(12/26) Saturday - 6:30 a.m. & 5:00 p.m.

(12/27) Sunday - 6:30 a.m. (Cham), 8:00 a.m. (Eng)

(12/28) Monday - 6:30 a.m.

(12/29)Tuesday - 6:30 a.m.

(12/30)Wednesday - 6:30 a.m.

(12/31)New Years Eve- 6:45 p.m. candle lighting & 7:00 p.m. Mass

JAN 1 - New Years day - 8:00 a.m. Mass

---

ST. JUDE THADDEUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, SINAJANA

Saturday — 5:00 PM Mass (In Church and Parking Lot)

Sunday — 6:30 AM Mass (Broadcasted); 8:30 AM Mass (In Church and Parking Lot); 10.30 AM Mass (Broadcasted and Live-streamed).

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Mass, 7:00 P.M. (in-door only)

Dec. 25, Christmas Mass, 9:00 A.M. (in-door and parking lot)

Dec. 31, Remembrance Ceremony at 7:00 P.M. followed by Mass (in-door only)

Jan. 1, New Year's Day, 9:00 A.M. (in-door & parking lot)

---

SAN MIGUEL CHURCH, TALO'FO'FO''

Thursday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve - 5:00pm

Friday, Dec. 25 - Christmas Day - 9:30am

Saturday, Dec. 26 - 5:00pm

Sunday, Dec. 27 - 9:30am

Friday, January 1 - 9:30am (New Year's Day)

---

ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH,

CO-PATRON ST. VICTOR, TAMUNING

CHURCH HAS REOPENED FOR INDOOR MASS

(Rev. 12/18/20)

Misan Gayu/Simbang Gabi (Dec. 16-23)

Sunday - Saturday

4:00am - Holy Rosary

4:30am- Holy Mass

(No 6am Mass during the 9 days)

5:30pm - Holy Rosary

6:00pm - Holy Mass

(Saturday & Sunday: 5:00pm - Holy Mass)

Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord (Dec. 24-25)

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Dec. 24 - 6pm, 9pm, 12 Midnight

Dec. 25 - 6am, 9am, 11am, 5pm & 7pm.

Feast of Mary as Mother of God

(Jan. 01, 2021) Happy New Year.

5:30pm Holy Rosary

6:00am Holy Mass

530pm Holy Rosary

600pm Holy Mass

Weekdays: 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. (Live Streamed on FB page only)

Confession: Mon-Fri: 5 p.m.; Sat: 4 p.m. (No confessions on Thursdays and Sundays)

Funerals: Call the parish office for details.

For more info call 646-8044. E-mail mail@stanthonyguam.org

---

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, TOTO

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Dec. 23

5:30 P.M. - Rosary, Novena to the Child Jesus and Holy Mass

Thursday, Dec. 24

9:00 P.M. - Rosary, Novena to the Child Jesus and Holy Mass

Friday, Dec. 25

7:30 A.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Saturday, Dec. 26

7:30 A.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Saturday, Dec. 26

5:30 P.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass (anticipated)

Sunday, Dec. 27

7:30 A.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Sunday, Dec. 27

10:30 A.M. - Chuukese Celebration : Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet

and Holy Mass

All celebrations are in-church and also available through Youtube and Facebook livestreaming

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA...

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

---

BLESSED DIEGO LUIS DE SAN VITORES CHURCH, TUMON

SUNDAY MASSES

5:30 p.m. Saturday

In Church/Parking Lot/Livestream on Facebook

7:00 a.m. Sunday

In Church Only

9:00 a.m. Sunday

In Church/Parking Lot/Livestream on Facebook

WEEKDAY MASSES

Monday - Wednesday - Friday

6:00 p.m. In Church Only

CHRISTMAS MASSES

Dec. 24, Thursday (Christmas Vigil)

5:00 p.m., In Church/Parking Lot/Livestream on Facebook

Dec. 25, Friday (Christmas Day)

7:00 a.m, In Church Only

9:00 a.m., In Church/Parking Lot/Livestream on Facebook

NOTES:

1. In church attendance is limited to 50% capacity of the church.

2. Entrance is only through the front door. Temperature check, wearing of facemark, and hand sanitizing are required prior to entering the church. Please wait to be seated by our usher.

3. People who are sick are asked to stay at home and avail of live-streamed Mass on Facebook.

4. Dispensation from attending Sunday Mass is still in place because of the pandemic.

---

SAN DIONISIO CATHOLIC CHURCH, UMATAC

Christmas Eve - 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Day - 8:00 a.m.

---

SANTA BERNADITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, AGAFA GUMAS, YIGO

** ALL MASSES ARE INDOORS. FACEBOOK LIVE-STREAMING **

* SUNDAY MASSES:

SATURDAY -- 5:30 p.m. - Sunday anticipated ** LIVE-STREAM **

SUNDAY -- 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Pohnpeian Mass) ** LIVE-STREAM - 9 a.m. **

* DAWN MASS (Misan de Gallo) SCHEDULE: ** LIVE-STREAMING DAILY **

MONDAY, DEC. 21st thru THURSDAY, DEC. 24th - Novena 4:30 AM / Mass 5 AM

* PLEASE NOTE: NO WEEKDAY EVENING MASSES FOR THIS DURATION. WEEKDAY MASSES WILL RESUME ON MONDAY, DEC. 28th.

* CHRISTMAS MASSES:

THURSDAY, DEC. 24TH (VIGIL) - MIDNIGHT MASS ** LIVE-STREAM **

7 PM (Pohnpeian Mass) / MIDNIGHT MASS ** LIVE-STREAM **

FRIDAY, DEC. 25TH (CHRISTMAS DAY) - 7:30 AM / 9 AM / 11:30 AM (Pohnpeian Mass) ** LIVE-STREAM - 9 AM only **

* CANOPIES, CHAIRS & SOUND SYSTEM SET UP OUTSIDE FOR OVERFLOW

CONFESSIONS: 30 min. before each Mass or by appointment.

* CHRISTMAS MASSES:

THURSDAY, DEC. 24TH (VIGIL) - 7 PM (Pohnpeian Mass) / MIDNIGHT MASS ** LIVE-STREAM **

---

OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, YIGO

Weekday Masses:

Weekdays: 6 am Mass/Morning Prayer (Indoors, outdoors, and Livestream)

6 pm - Evening Prayer only. (Indoors, outdoors and Livestream)

Misa de Gallo Masses: 4 a.m. - Dec. 16-24

Sunday Masses:

Saturday Vigil: 6 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m. (CHamoru & Live-streamed), 8 a.m. (Indoors, outdoors, & Live-streamed), 10 a.m. (Indoors and outdoors) 1 p.m. (Indoors & Outdoors), and 6 p.m. (Indoors, Outdoors & Live-streamed)

Our Lady of Lourdes Christmas Masses will be:

Christmas Eve, December 24: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Christmas Day, December 25: 6 am, 8 am and 10 am. (No afternoon or evening Masses on this Day).

All Masses will be Indoors, outdoors and Live Streamed.

---

ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, YONA

Saturday 5 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

December 24 - Christmas Vigil

4:30 p.m.

11:00 p.m.

December 25 - Christmas Day

7:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

---

Important note for all faithful – Please follow instructions of your pastor and ushers whether attending Mass in the parking lot from your vehicles or in church. Please observe wearing of masks and social distance protocols inside the churches. Hands must be sanitized upon entering the churches. When receiving Eucharist, please do not use gloves. Mass attendance restricted to no more than 50 percent of the church capacity.

Please stay at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness. The dispensation granted by Archbishop Byrnes excusing the faithful from Mass obligations still stands during this time of a public health emergency.