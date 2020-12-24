Here is the complete schedule of Christmas Masses, Dec. 25, 2020
The Archdiocese of Agana released the schedules for Christmas Mass.
The schedule follows:
---
DULCE NOMBRE DE MARIA CATHEDRAL-BASILICA, HAGATÑA
Sunday – Indoor Masses, 7:30 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.
The Eucharist will be distributed to the faithful during Communion time at Mass in the church. For those who desire to remain in their vehicles the Eucharist will be distributed to the faithful after Mass in the parking lot, on the west side of the Cathedral-Basilica (Plaza de España side).
Weekday Masses: Monday thru Friday at 12 noon in the Chapel of St Therese (Except for Christmas Day)
Our Sunday 9:30 a.m. Mass will be broadcast via Livestream on KUAM Channel 8, PBS KGTF TV Channel 12, and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio. Please join and follow us in the Eucharistic Celebration on the parish website/Facebook:
Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Website aganacathedral.org
Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Vigil
6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day
Midnight, 12 a.m.
(Note — Midnight Mass broadcast live on PBS KGTF TV Channel 12 and live streamed on Facebook.com/aganacathedral and aganacathedral.org as well as aganacathedral YouTube)
6 a.m. - Chamorro
7:30 a.m.
9:30 a.m.
(Note — 9:30 a.m. Mass broadcast live on PBS KGTF TV Channel 12 and live streamed on Facebook.com/aganacathedral and aganacathedral.org as well as aganacathedral YouTube)
---
OUR LADY OF PURIFICATION, MAINA:
Sunday — 8 a.m.
Regular weekday Masses (Monday/Wednesday/Fridays) resumed Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.
Christmas Vigil, Dec. 24 — 6 p.m.
Christmas Day, Dec. 25 — 8 a.m.
---
OUR LADY OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, AGANA HTS.
Saturday - 5 PM (Indoor Mass*)
Sunday - 9 AM. (Indoor Mass*)
*50% Indoor Capacity only [100 persons only] with updated Indoor Mass PCOR-1 Protocols.
Face masks must be worn with face shields if face shields are worn for Indoor Mass.
Tented Patio and Parking Lot Audio System for overflow is still available. The FM Station channel is 104.7 FM.
Please stay at home and follow the Protocols if you are COVID-19 infected or have any symptoms of illness.
On Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve (Vigil) Mass is at 8 PM. The Belen will be Blessed and Venerated that evening. All infant Jesus' will also be blessed.
On Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, the last Novena Prayer for the Nativity of Our LORD is said indoors beginning 8:30 AM, before the 9 AM Christmas Day Mass.
On Thursday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve Memorial Mass for 2020 Deceased Parishioners is at 6 PM.
On Friday, January 1, New Year's Day Mass is at 9 AM.
---
OUR LADY OF MT. CARMEL CHURCH, AGAT
Saturday — 5 p.m. (Indoor Mass)
Sunday — 7:30 a.m. (Indoor Mass) Livestream on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Agat Facebook site.
Christmas Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 24th - Christmas Eve Mass-6:00 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25th - Christmas Day Mass-7:30 a.m.
New Years Eve - NO MASS
New Years Day - 7:30 a.m. Mass.
---
NIÑO PERDIDO Y SAGRADA FAMILIA CHURCH, ASAN
Saturday -- 5 p.m.
Sunday -- 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Dec. 24 Christmas Vigil Mass 8 p.m.
Dec. 25 Christmas day Masses 7 a.m. & 10 a.m.
---
SAN VICENTE/SAN ROQUE CATHOLIC CHURCH, BARRIGADA
Sunday — 6 a.m. indoor Mass with physical presence, 10 a.m. Mass — indoor with physical presence AND Live streamed.
Christmas Eve 8:00 p.m. Live-streamed.
Christmas Day 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Note: 6 a.m. indoor only; 10:00 a.m. is both indoor and live-streamed.
New Year's Day indoor Mass at 8:00 am is live-streamed.
---
OUR LADY OF PEACE AND SAFE JOURNEY CHURCH, CHALAN PAGO
Saturday Anticipated: 5:30 p.m.
Sunday 8:00 a.m.
Dec. 24 Christmas Vigil
9:00 p.m.
Dec. 25 Christmas Day
9:00 a.m.
---
SANTA BARBARA CATHOLIC CHURCH, DEDEDO
Saturday — 5 p.m. (Anticipated Sunday Mass)
Sunday — 6 a.m., (Chamorro), 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m. (Filipino),
2 p.m. (Chuukese Mass) and 5 p.m.
Daily Mass Schedule
Monday - Friday: 6AM and 6PM
Saturday: 6 a.m.
Dec. 15-23
Anticipated Mass for Misa de Gallo
6PM
Upper church
Dec.16-24
Misa de Gallo
5AM
Upper church
Dec. 24
Vigil Mass: 5PM
Christmas "Midnight Mass": 9PM
Dec. 25
The regular Sunday Schedule of Masses will be observed. All Masses will be in English.
Masks must be worn at all times on church grounds. Before entering the church, parish staff will assist with temperature screening and hand sanitizing. If you are ill, stay home. The 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday Masses will be live-streamed on Facebook; loudspeaker broadcast at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 5 p.m.
Parishioners are welcome to continue remaining in their vehicles for “parking lot” Mass.
---
ST. ANDREW KIM CHURCH, DEDEDO
Sunday -- 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. Two indoor Masses.
Two Christmas Eve Masses, Dec. 24
19:00, 21:00 Indoor Masses.
Two Christmas Masses Dec. 25
9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. Indoor Masses.
---
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, INARAJAN
Masses return to parking lot and will be live-streamed too.
Saturday - 5 p.m.
Sunday - 7:30 a.m.
Weekdays - 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve - 5:00 p.m., parking lot mass
Christmas Day - 7:30 a.m., parking lot mass
Note: Due to the increasing number of positive cases on the island, we advise anyone to call the parish office first for any transactions or appointments.
Likewise, as part of the precautionary measures, we do not allow anyone to enter the parish office anymore. You may drop your Mass intentions to the drop box in front of the parish office. Thanks for your understanding.
During weekday Masses, only the sacristan and the priest are allowed inside the church. Those who wish to attend are advised just to stay in their cars at the parking lot.
---
SAN ISIDRO CATHOLIC CHURCH, MALOJLOJ
Sunday - 6 a.m. & 8 a.m.
Tuesday to Saturday - 6:30 a.m.
Dec. 24 — Evening Mass 8 p.m.
Dec. 25 — Christmas day 7 a.m.
Jan. 01, 2021 — New Year's day 7 a.m.
---
SANTA TERESITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, MANGILAO
Saturday -- 5 p.m.
Sunday – 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
In Church, in parking lot, on Facebook and Instagram
Holy Communion will be made available for 30 minutes after Masses end.
CHRISTMAS EVE:
5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
CHRISTMAS DAY:
8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
—-
LATIN MASS COMMUNITY
(Traditional Latin Mass)
Christmas morning- 10:00 a.m. at Father Duenas Memorial School Chapel, Mangilao
---
SAN DIMAS & OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY CHURCH, MERIZO
Christmas Eve - 8:30 p.m.
Christmas Day - 10:00 a.m.
---
NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS AGUAS CHURCH, MONGMONG
REGULAR MASS SCHEDULE IS RESUMED
Saturday - 5:00 p.m. - Anticipated Mass
Sunday - 9:00 a.m. – Mass
Mon. to Fri. - 6:00 p.m. - Weekday Mass
Dec 24, 8:00 PM - Christmas Night Mass
Dec 25, 9:00 AM - Christmas Day Mass
Face Mask, Temperature check, hand sanitizing, social distancing are observed.
---
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA CATHOLIC CHURCH, ORDOT
Daily Masses: Monday to Friday 6 p.m.
Sunday Masses 9 a.m. and 6.30 pm.
Faithful may attend parking lot Mass every Sunday too at 9 a.m.
Christmas Eve Mass — 7 p.m.
Christmas day Mass — 9 a.m. (no evening Mass)
---
ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY CATHOLIC CHURCH, PITI
Saturday — 6 p.m. anticipated indoor Mass.
Sunday — 9 a.m. indoor w/ live streaming.
Weekdays — 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve Mass — 6 p.m.
Christmas Day — 9 a.m.
New Years Eve — 8 p.m.
New Years Day — 9 a.m.
---
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, SANTA RITA
(12/24)Christmas Eve - 7:00 p.m.
(12/25)Christmas Day- 6:30 a.m. (Cham), 8:00 a.m. (Eng)
(12/26) Saturday - 6:30 a.m. & 5:00 p.m.
(12/27) Sunday - 6:30 a.m. (Cham), 8:00 a.m. (Eng)
(12/28) Monday - 6:30 a.m.
(12/29)Tuesday - 6:30 a.m.
(12/30)Wednesday - 6:30 a.m.
(12/31)New Years Eve- 6:45 p.m. candle lighting & 7:00 p.m. Mass
JAN 1 - New Years day - 8:00 a.m. Mass
---
ST. JUDE THADDEUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, SINAJANA
Saturday — 5:00 PM Mass (In Church and Parking Lot)
Sunday — 6:30 AM Mass (Broadcasted); 8:30 AM Mass (In Church and Parking Lot); 10.30 AM Mass (Broadcasted and Live-streamed).
Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Mass, 7:00 P.M. (in-door only)
Dec. 25, Christmas Mass, 9:00 A.M. (in-door and parking lot)
Dec. 31, Remembrance Ceremony at 7:00 P.M. followed by Mass (in-door only)
Jan. 1, New Year's Day, 9:00 A.M. (in-door & parking lot)
---
SAN MIGUEL CHURCH, TALO'FO'FO''
Thursday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve - 5:00pm
Friday, Dec. 25 - Christmas Day - 9:30am
Saturday, Dec. 26 - 5:00pm
Sunday, Dec. 27 - 9:30am
Friday, January 1 - 9:30am (New Year's Day)
---
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH,
CO-PATRON ST. VICTOR, TAMUNING
CHURCH HAS REOPENED FOR INDOOR MASS
(Rev. 12/18/20)
Misan Gayu/Simbang Gabi (Dec. 16-23)
Sunday - Saturday
4:00am - Holy Rosary
4:30am- Holy Mass
(No 6am Mass during the 9 days)
5:30pm - Holy Rosary
6:00pm - Holy Mass
(Saturday & Sunday: 5:00pm - Holy Mass)
Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord (Dec. 24-25)
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Dec. 24 - 6pm, 9pm, 12 Midnight
Dec. 25 - 6am, 9am, 11am, 5pm & 7pm.
Feast of Mary as Mother of God
(Jan. 01, 2021) Happy New Year.
5:30pm Holy Rosary
6:00am Holy Mass
530pm Holy Rosary
600pm Holy Mass
Weekdays: 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. (Live Streamed on FB page only)
Confession: Mon-Fri: 5 p.m.; Sat: 4 p.m. (No confessions on Thursdays and Sundays)
Funerals: Call the parish office for details.
For more info call 646-8044. E-mail mail@stanthonyguam.org
---
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, TOTO
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, Dec. 23
5:30 P.M. - Rosary, Novena to the Child Jesus and Holy Mass
Thursday, Dec. 24
9:00 P.M. - Rosary, Novena to the Child Jesus and Holy Mass
Friday, Dec. 25
7:30 A.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass
Saturday, Dec. 26
7:30 A.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass
Saturday, Dec. 26
5:30 P.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass (anticipated)
Sunday, Dec. 27
7:30 A.M. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass
Sunday, Dec. 27
10:30 A.M. - Chuukese Celebration : Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet
and Holy Mass
All celebrations are in-church and also available through Youtube and Facebook livestreaming
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283
---
BLESSED DIEGO LUIS DE SAN VITORES CHURCH, TUMON
SUNDAY MASSES
5:30 p.m. Saturday
In Church/Parking Lot/Livestream on Facebook
7:00 a.m. Sunday
In Church Only
9:00 a.m. Sunday
In Church/Parking Lot/Livestream on Facebook
WEEKDAY MASSES
Monday - Wednesday - Friday
6:00 p.m. In Church Only
CHRISTMAS MASSES
Dec. 24, Thursday (Christmas Vigil)
5:00 p.m., In Church/Parking Lot/Livestream on Facebook
Dec. 25, Friday (Christmas Day)
7:00 a.m, In Church Only
9:00 a.m., In Church/Parking Lot/Livestream on Facebook
NOTES:
1. In church attendance is limited to 50% capacity of the church.
2. Entrance is only through the front door. Temperature check, wearing of facemark, and hand sanitizing are required prior to entering the church. Please wait to be seated by our usher.
3. People who are sick are asked to stay at home and avail of live-streamed Mass on Facebook.
4. Dispensation from attending Sunday Mass is still in place because of the pandemic.
---
SAN DIONISIO CATHOLIC CHURCH, UMATAC
Christmas Eve - 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Day - 8:00 a.m.
---
SANTA BERNADITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, AGAFA GUMAS, YIGO
** ALL MASSES ARE INDOORS. FACEBOOK LIVE-STREAMING **
* SUNDAY MASSES:
SATURDAY -- 5:30 p.m. - Sunday anticipated ** LIVE-STREAM **
SUNDAY -- 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (Pohnpeian Mass) ** LIVE-STREAM - 9 a.m. **
* DAWN MASS (Misan de Gallo) SCHEDULE: ** LIVE-STREAMING DAILY **
MONDAY, DEC. 21st thru THURSDAY, DEC. 24th - Novena 4:30 AM / Mass 5 AM
* PLEASE NOTE: NO WEEKDAY EVENING MASSES FOR THIS DURATION. WEEKDAY MASSES WILL RESUME ON MONDAY, DEC. 28th.
* CHRISTMAS MASSES:
THURSDAY, DEC. 24TH (VIGIL) - MIDNIGHT MASS ** LIVE-STREAM **
7 PM (Pohnpeian Mass) / MIDNIGHT MASS ** LIVE-STREAM **
FRIDAY, DEC. 25TH (CHRISTMAS DAY) - 7:30 AM / 9 AM / 11:30 AM (Pohnpeian Mass) ** LIVE-STREAM - 9 AM only **
* CANOPIES, CHAIRS & SOUND SYSTEM SET UP OUTSIDE FOR OVERFLOW
CONFESSIONS: 30 min. before each Mass or by appointment.
* CHRISTMAS MASSES:
THURSDAY, DEC. 24TH (VIGIL) - 7 PM (Pohnpeian Mass) / MIDNIGHT MASS ** LIVE-STREAM **
---
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, YIGO
Weekday Masses:
Weekdays: 6 am Mass/Morning Prayer (Indoors, outdoors, and Livestream)
6 pm - Evening Prayer only. (Indoors, outdoors and Livestream)
Misa de Gallo Masses: 4 a.m. - Dec. 16-24
Sunday Masses:
Saturday Vigil: 6 p.m.
Sunday: 6 a.m. (CHamoru & Live-streamed), 8 a.m. (Indoors, outdoors, & Live-streamed), 10 a.m. (Indoors and outdoors) 1 p.m. (Indoors & Outdoors), and 6 p.m. (Indoors, Outdoors & Live-streamed)
Our Lady of Lourdes Christmas Masses will be:
Christmas Eve, December 24: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Christmas Day, December 25: 6 am, 8 am and 10 am. (No afternoon or evening Masses on this Day).
All Masses will be Indoors, outdoors and Live Streamed.
---
ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, YONA
Saturday 5 p.m.
Sunday 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
December 24 - Christmas Vigil
4:30 p.m.
11:00 p.m.
December 25 - Christmas Day
7:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m.
---
Important note for all faithful – Please follow instructions of your pastor and ushers whether attending Mass in the parking lot from your vehicles or in church. Please observe wearing of masks and social distance protocols inside the churches. Hands must be sanitized upon entering the churches. When receiving Eucharist, please do not use gloves. Mass attendance restricted to no more than 50 percent of the church capacity.
Please stay at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness. The dispensation granted by Archbishop Byrnes excusing the faithful from Mass obligations still stands during this time of a public health emergency.