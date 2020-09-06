Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña
Sunday, Sept. 6: 9:15 a.m. novena followed by Mass. Broadcasted to KUAM TV8 and Catholic radio KOLG 90.9 FM
Monday, Sept. 7 to Friday, Sept. 11: Noon novena followed by Mass.
Saturday, Sept 12: Feast of Dulce Nombre de Maria – to be Announced
Our Lady of Purification, Maina
• Sunday: There will still only be one Mass at 8 a.m. Holy Communion will be distributed to the faithful in the parking lot.
• Weekday Mass: Monday-Friday at 12:10 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Therese; Holy Communion will be distributed under the Academy parking lot.
Sunday and weekday Masses will be broadcasted via Livestream.
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights
No Mass this weekend. Stay posted for next weekend.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat
Sunday: 7:30 a.m. Parking lot Mass. Park along Calle Delos Marteres St. Agat Senior and Youth Center Parking Lot, Duenas St. and Church basketball court. Sunday Mass to be livestreamed on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Agat
Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan
No update provided for this weekend. Previous schedule: Saturday 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.
San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada
Sunday parking lot Masses: 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Livestream – 10 a.m.
Weekly Masses – Monday to Friday 6 p.m. livestream.
Saturday – 7:15 a.m. Livestream.
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago
Sunday – 8 a.m.: parking lot Mass and livestream; spiritual communion or communion in the parking lot inside the car immediately after Mass or drive on through from 9-9:30 a.m.
Weekday Masses: Parking lot Mass and communion
Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo
Sunday: 7 a.m. (parking lot) 9 a.m., 5 p.m.
Daily Mass, Monday-Saturday: 7 a.m. (parking lot)
The distribution of communion will take place after the final blessing in front of the church and the lower chapel. Masses will be broadcast over the PA system.
Sunday Mass will be live-streamed at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo
Sunday: 11 a.m., Mass will be live-streamed on Youtube.
No confession.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan
Sunday: 7:30 a.m. Mass still at the parking lot. Weekend Masses are also live-streamed.
Weekday Masses are only private Masses. However, you may send your intentions to the parish office if you have any.
San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj
Sunday Mass: 7 a.m. at parish stage parking lot.
No weekday Mass. Weekday Masses will be celebrated in private.
Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao
Sunday, Sept. 6: 8 a.m.
Parking lot Masses and live on Facebook and Instagram. For 30 minutes after Mass has ended, those attending from home can drive to the church to receive Holy Communion.
San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo
Sunday: 6:30 a.m. outside church with loudspeaker.
Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong
Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass at parking lot.
There will be no 7 a.m. Mass.
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot
Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass in parking lot
Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti
Sunday: 9 a.m. live-streamed
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita
At this time, the Masses listed below will be livestreamed on:
https://www.facebook.com/ologsrguam
Sunday: 8 a.m. (English) and 10 a.m. (CHamoru)
Monday thru Friday: 6:30 a.m.
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana
No parking lot or weekday Masses.
Sunday: 6.30 a.m. (Broadcasted 98.5 FM). 8:30 a.m. (Broadcasted 98.5 FM). 10:30 a.m. (Broadcasted 98.5 FM).
San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo
Saturday: 5 p.m. Mass (parking lot only)
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass (parking lot only)
No weekday Masses
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning
Parking lot Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook:
Sunday: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Weekdays: 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Livestreamed on FB page only)
Confession: Monday-Friday, 5 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. (No confessions on Thursdays and Sundays)
Funerals: No funeral Mass; only burial rites at the cemetery
For more info call 646-8044. E-mail mail@stanthonyguam.org
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto
Sunday, Sept. 6: 7:30 a.m. – Rosary of the Seven Sorrows of Mary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass
Sunday, Sept. 6: 10:30 a.m. – Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass – Chuukese
Monday to Friday, Sept. 7-11: 5:30 p.m. – Rosary of the Seven Sorrows of Mary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass
Saturday, Sept. 12: 7:30 a.m. – Rosary of the Seven Sorrows of Mary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass
All Prayers and Masses will be available on youtube and facebook livestreaming.
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283
Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon
Sunday, Sept. 6: 9 a.m. parking lot Mass will also be live-streamed on Facebook.
No 7 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. weekday Masses until further notice.
San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac
Sunday Mass: 8:30 a.m. at Mayor's stage with loudspeaker.
Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo
Sunday, Sept. 6: 9 a.m., live-streamed
Monday, Wednesday and Fridays: 6 p.m., live streamed
Confession: 30 minutes before each Mass or by appointment.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo
Sunday: 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. All Masses are also live-streamed.
People can go directly to to parish website, ourladyoflourdesguam.com and view the livestream from there if they don’t have Facebook.
St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona
Saturday – 5 p.m. Mass
Sunday – 9 a.m.
All parking lot Mass