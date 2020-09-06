Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña

Sunday, Sept. 6: 9:15 a.m. novena followed by Mass. Broadcasted to KUAM TV8 and Catholic radio KOLG 90.9 FM

Monday, Sept. 7 to Friday, Sept. 11: Noon novena followed by Mass.

Saturday, Sept 12: Feast of Dulce Nombre de Maria – to be Announced

Our Lady of Purification, Maina

• Sunday: There will still only be one Mass at 8 a.m. Holy Communion will be distributed to the faithful in the parking lot.

• Weekday Mass: Monday-Friday at 12:10 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Therese; Holy Communion will be distributed under the Academy parking lot.

Sunday and weekday Masses will be broadcasted via Livestream.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights

No Mass this weekend. Stay posted for next weekend.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. Parking lot Mass. Park along Calle Delos Marteres St. Agat Senior and Youth Center Parking Lot, Duenas St. and Church basketball court. Sunday Mass to be livestreamed on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Agat

Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

No update provided for this weekend. Previous schedule: Saturday 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.

San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada

Sunday parking lot Masses: 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Livestream – 10 a.m.

Weekly Masses – Monday to Friday 6 p.m. livestream.

Saturday – 7:15 a.m. Livestream.

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

Sunday – 8 a.m.: parking lot Mass and livestream; spiritual communion or communion in the parking lot inside the car immediately after Mass or drive on through from 9-9:30 a.m.

Weekday Masses: Parking lot Mass and communion

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

Sunday: 7 a.m. (parking lot) 9 a.m., 5 p.m.

Daily Mass, Monday-Saturday: 7 a.m. (parking lot)

The distribution of communion will take place after the final blessing in front of the church and the lower chapel. Masses will be broadcast over the PA system.

Sunday Mass will be live-streamed at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo

Sunday: 11 a.m., Mass will be live-streamed on Youtube.

No confession.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. Mass still at the parking lot. Weekend Masses are also live-streamed.

Weekday Masses are only private Masses. However, you may send your intentions to the parish office if you have any.

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

Sunday Mass: 7 a.m. at parish stage parking lot.

No weekday Mass. Weekday Masses will be celebrated in private.

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Sunday, Sept. 6: 8 a.m.

Parking lot Masses and live on Facebook and Instagram. For 30 minutes after Mass has ended, those attending from home can drive to the church to receive Holy Communion.

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

Sunday: 6:30 a.m. outside church with loudspeaker.

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong

Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass at parking lot.

There will be no 7 a.m. Mass.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass in parking lot

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

Sunday: 9 a.m. live-streamed

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

At this time, the Masses listed below will be livestreamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/ologsrguam

Sunday: 8 a.m. (English) and 10 a.m. (CHamoru)

Monday thru Friday: 6:30 a.m.

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

No parking lot or weekday Masses.

Sunday: 6.30 a.m. (Broadcasted 98.5 FM). 8:30 a.m. (Broadcasted 98.5 FM). 10:30 a.m. (Broadcasted 98.5 FM).

San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo

Saturday: 5 p.m. Mass (parking lot only)

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass (parking lot only)

No weekday Masses

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning

Parking lot Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook:

Sunday: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Weekdays: 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Livestreamed on FB page only)

Confession: Monday-Friday, 5 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. (No confessions on Thursdays and Sundays)

Funerals: No funeral Mass; only burial rites at the cemetery

For more info call 646-8044. E-mail mail@stanthonyguam.org

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

Sunday, Sept. 6: 7:30 a.m. – Rosary of the Seven Sorrows of Mary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Sunday, Sept. 6: 10:30 a.m. – Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass – Chuukese

Monday to Friday, Sept. 7-11: 5:30 p.m. – Rosary of the Seven Sorrows of Mary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Saturday, Sept. 12: 7:30 a.m. – Rosary of the Seven Sorrows of Mary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

All Prayers and Masses will be available on youtube and facebook livestreaming.

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon

Sunday, Sept. 6: 9 a.m. parking lot Mass will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

No 7 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. weekday Masses until further notice.

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac

Sunday Mass: 8:30 a.m. at Mayor's stage with loudspeaker.

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

Sunday, Sept. 6: 9 a.m., live-streamed

Monday, Wednesday and Fridays: 6 p.m., live streamed

Confession: 30 minutes before each Mass or by appointment.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

Sunday: 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. All Masses are also live-streamed.

People can go directly to to parish website, ourladyoflourdesguam.com and view the livestream from there if they don’t have Facebook.

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

Saturday – 5 p.m. Mass

Sunday – 9 a.m.

All parking lot Mass