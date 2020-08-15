With the reinstatement of Pandemic Condition of Readiness (PCOR1), the Archdiocese of Agana released a schedule of parking lot and livestream Masses beginning today.
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña
Sunday, 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. only
Weekdays, M, T, W, Th, Fri, 12:10 p.m.
All Masses will be live streamed on parish Facebook website, and audio on bell tower.
Sunday 9:30 a.m. Mass broadcast live on KOLG 90.9 FM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Hts.
Sunday, Aug. 16: 9 a.m. Parking lot Mass
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat
Next Sunday, Aug. 23, 7:30 am, only livestream
Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan
Saturday 5 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m.
San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada
Sunday Parking Masses: 6:00 am and 8:00 am
Livestream- 10 am.
Weekly Masses: Monday to Friday 6:00 pm livestream.
Saturday- 7:15 am. Livestream Thank you.
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago
Mass Sunday, Aug. 16 is at 8 a.m. in the parking lot.
Weekday Masses 5 p.m. in the parking lot.
Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo
Parking lot Masses effective Sunday, Aug. 16 (PCOR1 in effect)
Schedule for August 16:
*7 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
Parking lot Daily Mass (Monday-Saturday): *7 a.m.
The distribution of Communion will take place after the final blessing in front of the church and the lower chapel.
*Masses will be broadcast over the PA system.
Livestream at 9AM and 5PM
St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo
No Confession.
Only Livestream Mass. (on Youtube)
Sun. -- 11 a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan
Parking lot Mass is 7:30 a.m. only and live-streamed too.
Visit the St. Joseph Church Facebook page for more information.
Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina
Sunday, 8 a.m. parking lot Mass
Livestream @ourladyofpurificationguam FaceBook
and ourladyofpurification.org website.
Weekday Masses livestream 12:10 p.m., beginning Monday, Aug. 17th @ourladyofpurificationguam and parish FaceBook and our website at ourladyofpurificationguam.org, via the Cathedral-Basilica livestream.
Weekday Mass intentions for Maina will be offered from the Cathedral-Basilica livestream
San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj
Sunday, Aug. 16: 7 a.m. parking lot Mass.
Weekday Masses Tuesday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. in front of San Isidro Church.
Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao
Sunday, August 16: No Masses
All Masses live streamed
Father Duenas Memorial School, Tai Mangilao
No Mass Sunday, Aug. 16. Updates will be forthcoming.
Information pending.
San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo
Information pending.
Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong
Sun 7 a.m. – Mass (Parking Lot); Sun 9 a.m. – Mass (Parking Lot)
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot
Information pending.
Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti
Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita
Regular Mass schedule remains in place. Priest and deacon will come out of the Church to distribute Holy Communion. All Masses will be livestreamed.
Sun. Aug. 16 – 8 a.m. (live on YouTube)
Mon. -- Fri. (except Thurs) 6:30 a.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m.
Confession - Sat. 7:30-8 a.m.
LATIN MASS
Update to come.
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana
Sunday - 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 AM
No weekday Masses
All Masses: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM [Parishioners] / 10:30 a.m. Sunday Mass Only: Livestream at https://.www.facebook.com/. SaintJudeChurchSinajana/.
San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo
Sunday - 9:30 p.m.
No weekend Masses
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning
ONLY PARKING LOT MASS WITH COMMUNION
Sun., Aug. 16 – 6:30 a.m. Rosary, 7 a.m. Mass; 8:30 a.m. Rosary, 9 a.m. Mass; 10:30 a.m. Rosary, 11 a.m. Mass; 4:30 p.m. Rosary, 5 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Mass (Newly added)
Monday-Friday – 5:30 a.m. Rosary, 6 a.m. Mass; 5:30 p.m. Rosary, 6 p.m. Mass
Weekday 6 p.m. Mass live streamed thru Church’s Facebook page;
Saturday, 5 p.m. Mass, (live streamed through Church Facebook page and Fox Channel 6)
Sunday 11 a.m. Mass (live streamed through Church Facebook page and Fox Channel 6)
Confession: Mon-Fri: 5 p.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 4-5 p.m.
(No confessions on Thursdays and Sundays)
Baptism: No Baptisms (Aug 15-31,2020)
Funerals: No Funeral Mass (Aug 15-31,2020) only Burial Rites at the Cemetery
For more info call 646-8044. E-mail mail@stanthonyguam.org
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto
Sunday, Aug. 16: 7:30 a.m. Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass
Sunday, Aug. 16: 10:30 a.m. Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass – Chuukese
All prayers and Masses will be available on YouTube and Facebook livestreaming.
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283
Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon
Sunday, August 16
9 a.m. In Parking Only/Livestream on Facebook
Please note:
1. No 7 a.m. Mass on Sunday.
2. No weekday Masses after August 16, 2020.
3. This schedule in effect until further notice.
4. Follow us on Facebook for updates.
San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac
Information pending.
Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo
Sun. Aug. 16 -- 7:30 a.m. **LIVESTREAM ONLY**
**PARKING LOT MASS**
Saturday, Aug. 22nd --5:30 p.m. - Sunday Anticipated **LIVESTREAM**
Sunday, Aug. 23rd – 9 a.m. **LIVESTREAM**
Weekday Masses: 6 p.m. Mon. thru Wed., & Fridays, live-streamed daily
*NO MASS ON THURSDAY
* Confession: 30 min. before each Mass or by appointment.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo
Sunday, Aug. 16: 6 am, 8 am and 6 pm. All are live-streamed.
St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona
Weekday Masses except Thursday - 7am
Weekend Masses: Saturday - 5pm; Sunday - 9am
Masses livestreamed.
Important – Please follow instructions of your pastor and ushers. When receiving Eucharist, please do not use gloves. Please stay at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness. The dispensation granted by Archbishop Byrnes excusing the faithful from Mass obligations still stands during this time of a public health emergency.