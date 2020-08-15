With the reinstatement of Pandemic Condition of Readiness (PCOR1), the Archdiocese of Agana released a schedule of parking lot and livestream Masses beginning today.

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña

Sunday, 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. only

Weekdays, M, T, W, Th, Fri, 12:10 p.m.

All Masses will be live streamed on parish Facebook website, and audio on bell tower.

Sunday 9:30 a.m. Mass broadcast live on KOLG 90.9 FM

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Hts.

Sunday, Aug. 16: 9 a.m. Parking lot Mass

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat

Next Sunday, Aug. 23, 7:30 am, only livestream

Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

Saturday 5 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m.

San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada

Sunday Parking Masses: 6:00 am and 8:00 am

Livestream- 10 am.

Weekly Masses: Monday to Friday 6:00 pm livestream.

Saturday- 7:15 am. Livestream Thank you.

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

Mass Sunday, Aug. 16 is at 8 a.m. in the parking lot.

Weekday Masses 5 p.m. in the parking lot.

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

Parking lot Masses effective Sunday, Aug. 16 (PCOR1 in effect)

Schedule for August 16:

*7 a.m., 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Parking lot Daily Mass (Monday-Saturday): *7 a.m.

The distribution of Communion will take place after the final blessing in front of the church and the lower chapel.

*Masses will be broadcast over the PA system.

Livestream at 9AM and 5PM

St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo

No Confession.

Only Livestream Mass. (on Youtube)

Sun. -- 11 a.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

Parking lot Mass is 7:30 a.m. only and live-streamed too.

Visit the St. Joseph Church Facebook page for more information.

Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina

Sunday, 8 a.m. parking lot Mass

Livestream @ourladyofpurificationguam FaceBook

and ourladyofpurification.org website.

Weekday Masses livestream 12:10 p.m., beginning Monday, Aug. 17th @ourladyofpurificationguam and parish FaceBook and our website at ourladyofpurificationguam.org, via the Cathedral-Basilica livestream.

Weekday Mass intentions for Maina will be offered from the Cathedral-Basilica livestream

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

Sunday, Aug. 16: 7 a.m. parking lot Mass.

Weekday Masses Tuesday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. in front of San Isidro Church.

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Sunday, August 16: No Masses

All Masses live streamed

Father Duenas Memorial School, Tai Mangilao

No Mass Sunday, Aug. 16. Updates will be forthcoming.

Information pending.

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

Information pending.

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong

Sun 7 a.m. – Mass (Parking Lot); Sun 9 a.m. – Mass (Parking Lot)

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

Information pending.

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

Regular Mass schedule remains in place. Priest and deacon will come out of the Church to distribute Holy Communion. All Masses will be livestreamed.

Sun. Aug. 16 – 8 a.m. (live on YouTube)

Mon. -- Fri. (except Thurs) 6:30 a.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m.

Confession - Sat. 7:30-8 a.m.

LATIN MASS

Update to come.

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

Sunday - 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 AM

No weekday Masses

All Masses: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM [Parishioners] / 10:30 a.m. Sunday Mass Only: Livestream at https://.www.facebook.com/. SaintJudeChurchSinajana/.

San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo

Sunday - 9:30 p.m.

No weekend Masses

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning

ONLY PARKING LOT MASS WITH COMMUNION

Sun., Aug. 16 – 6:30 a.m. Rosary, 7 a.m. Mass; 8:30 a.m. Rosary, 9 a.m. Mass; 10:30 a.m. Rosary, 11 a.m. Mass; 4:30 p.m. Rosary, 5 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Mass (Newly added)

Monday-Friday – 5:30 a.m. Rosary, 6 a.m. Mass; 5:30 p.m. Rosary, 6 p.m. Mass

Weekday 6 p.m. Mass live streamed thru Church’s Facebook page;

Saturday, 5 p.m. Mass, (live streamed through Church Facebook page and Fox Channel 6)

Sunday 11 a.m. Mass (live streamed through Church Facebook page and Fox Channel 6)

Confession: Mon-Fri: 5 p.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 4-5 p.m.

(No confessions on Thursdays and Sundays)

Baptism: No Baptisms (Aug 15-31,2020)

Funerals: No Funeral Mass (Aug 15-31,2020) only Burial Rites at the Cemetery

For more info call 646-8044. E-mail mail@stanthonyguam.org

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

Sunday, Aug. 16: 7:30 a.m. Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Sunday, Aug. 16: 10:30 a.m. Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass – Chuukese

All prayers and Masses will be available on YouTube and Facebook livestreaming.

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon

Sunday, August 16

9 a.m. In Parking Only/Livestream on Facebook

Please note:

1. No 7 a.m. Mass on Sunday.

2. No weekday Masses after August 16, 2020.

3. This schedule in effect until further notice.

4. Follow us on Facebook for updates.

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac

Information pending.

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

Sun. Aug. 16 -- 7:30 a.m. **LIVESTREAM ONLY**

**PARKING LOT MASS**

Saturday, Aug. 22nd --5:30 p.m. - Sunday Anticipated **LIVESTREAM**

Sunday, Aug. 23rd – 9 a.m. **LIVESTREAM**

Weekday Masses: 6 p.m. Mon. thru Wed., & Fridays, live-streamed daily

*NO MASS ON THURSDAY

* Confession: 30 min. before each Mass or by appointment.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

Sunday, Aug. 16: 6 am, 8 am and 6 pm. All are live-streamed.

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

Weekday Masses except Thursday - 7am

Weekend Masses: Saturday - 5pm; Sunday - 9am

Masses livestreamed.

Important – Please follow instructions of your pastor and ushers. When receiving Eucharist, please do not use gloves. Please stay at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness. The dispensation granted by Archbishop Byrnes excusing the faithful from Mass obligations still stands during this time of a public health emergency.