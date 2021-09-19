Archdiocese releases schedule for reopening of Catholic schools

The Archdiocese of Hagåtña issued the schedule for students' return to Catholic school campuses, some as early as the Monday while others follow on Tuesday with others still opting for Sept. 27.

One school, Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School, will finish out first quarter online. Students will return to face-to-face instruction at the start of second quarter.

The announcement of the schools' schedules follows the governor's executive order, authorizing schools to resume face-to-face learning as early as Sept. 20 if they're ready. The executive order gives schools the flexibility to determine when they're ready. The Guam Department of Education will reopen public schools on Sept. 27.

In the archdiocese statement, they asked parents to check with their respective schools for more detailed information.

Schedule of openings

• Academy of Our Lady of Guam: Sept. 21. Freshmen and sophomore students will be the first to return to campus while juniors and seniors will remain online. The following week, juniors and seniors will be on campus and the freshmen and sophomores will be online.

• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School: BBMCS will continue online distance learning. Students will return at the start of the second quarter.

• Dominican Catholic School: Pre-K to 8th grade on Sept. 20.

• Dominican Child Development Center, Ordot: DCDC will resume face-to-face learning Sept. 20.

• Father Duenas Memorial School: FDMS will return to in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 20. Teachers will only conduct limited online learning for students who are isolating after testing positive or quarantined after being identified as a close contact.

• Infant of Prague Nursery and Kindergarten: IOP will resume face to face instruction for Pre-K and kindergarten on Sept. 21.

• Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten: Mercy Heights PreK-4 to Kinder will resume face-to-face learning on Sept. 21.

• Mount Carmel School: MCS will resume face-to-face learning Sept. 20. Upon return to in-class instruction, MCS will continue synchronous learning for students remaining at home.

• Notre Dame High School: No online classes Sept. 20-21 to allow teachers to prepare and for the school to continue consultation with Public Health on their mitigation plan. Sept 22: Blocks 1-4 - freshman and sophomores on campus/juniors and seniors online. Sept 23: Block 5-7 - freshman and sophomores online/juniors and seniors on campus

• St. Anthony Catholic School: SACS will transition back to face-to-face learning through an adjusted schedule from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22.

Sept. 20: K–4th grade; Middle School Remote Learning (Schedule B); book and supply drop off at front office; 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. for K-4th grade

Sept. 21: K–4th grade Remote Learning (Schedule B); 5th–8th grade

Sept. 22: Teacher In-Service Preparation - no classes

Sept. 23: Face-To-Face & Remote Learning resumes for grades K–8th grade (Schedule A)

• Santa Barbara Catholic School: Pre-K, kindergarten and first grade to return Sept. 27. During this time, Extended Care will be suspended. For rest of the classes, the plan is a gradual return to school after the First Quarter Exams which is scheduled on Oct. 4-7. SBCS will keep parents/guardians informed as the date approaches.

• St. Francis Catholic School: SFCS plans to resume face-to-face instruction Sept. 27. Distance learning alternatives to include online classes will continue next week.

• San Vicente Catholic School: SVCS plans to resume face-to-face instruction Sept. 27. Distance learning alternatives to include online classes will continue next week.

