Archdiocese releases schedule of Masses for Santa Marian Kamalen 2020

The Archdiocese of Agaña released the schedule of novenas and Masses leading up to Dec. 8.

The archdiocese had announced that, instead of the traditional procession in Hagåtña, which usually draws thousands, the historic statue of Santa Marian Kamalen will be driven to Catholics throughout the island.

The small caravan of cars will leave the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica at 7:50 a.m., and drive through all the villages past the churches, and return at 4 p.m. A Mass and visitation will be held at 6 p.m.

The schedule leading to the procession day follows:

Nov. 30

• 5 p.m. Novena followed by Mass

Intention: For the Lord to hear our prayers and give us support and comfort with his inseparable love during this outbreak.

Dec. 1

• 5 p.m. Novena followed by Mass

Intention: For the Christian community to have the courage, compassion and generosity to protect our neighbors.

Dec. 2

• 5 p.m. Novena followed by Mass

Intention: For those who are sick, for people who are infected with COVID-19 or facing quarantine and are afraid or in isolation.

Dec. 3

• 5 p.m. Novena followed by Mass

Intention: For first responders, hospital staff and doctors, nurses and medical researchers, scientists, and all who are working to discover the right medicine.

Dec. 4

• 5 p.m. Novena followed by Mass

Intention: For our homes and our families, the elderly members of our families and community, for those with chronic health conditions; for people at higher risk of developing the disease; for our young children and the unborn.

Dec. 5

• 5 p.m. Novena followed by Mass

Intention: For those who have lost their jobs or whose businesses and livelihood has been affected. For business owners and families facing financial stress.

Dec. 6

• 7:30 a.m. Regular Sunday Mass

• 9:30 a.m. Novena followed by Mass

Intention: For essential workers providing food for our sustenance, our farmers, and those who work for grocery stores, food delivery, and restaurants.

Dec. 7

• 5 p.m. Novena followed by Vigil Mass for the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary/Santa Marian Kamalen in Chamorro

Intention: For those who have died because of this pandemic, and for all those grieving.

Dec. 8

Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Santa Marian Kamalen

Festal Masses:

• 6 a.m.: Novena followed by Mass, Archbishop Michael Byrnes

• 7:30 a.m.: Father Thomas McGrath

• 9:30 a.m.: Archbishop Byrnes

• 6 p.m.: Father Romy Convocar