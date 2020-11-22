Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., both indoors

The Eucharist will be distributed to the faithful during Communion time at Mass in the church. For those who desire to remain in their vehicles the Eucharist will be distributed in the parking lot, on the west side of the Cathedral-Basilica (Plaza de España side).

Weekday Masses: Monday thru Friday at noon in the Chapel of St. Therese.

Our Sunday 9:30 a.m. Mass will be broadcasted on KUAM Channel 8 and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic Radio. Please join and follow us in the Eucharistic Celebration on Facebook.com/aganacathedral; and aganacathedral.org

Our Lady of Purification, Maina

Sunday: 8 a.m. (indoor)

The Eucharist will be distributed to the faithful during Communion at Mass in the church. For those who desire to remain in their vehicles the Eucharist will be distributed after Mass in the parking lot.

Weekday Masses: indoor Masses this week will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. Livestream at: Facebook.com/ourladyofpurificationguam; and ourladyofpurificationguam.org

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights

Thanksgiving Day Mass, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m. (indoor)

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat

Saturday: 5 p.m. (indoor)

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. (indoor) livestream on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Facebook.

Our Thanksgiving Day Mass will be at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26th. Mass will be indoors, livestream and parking lot. We ask that canned goods be dropped to the Parish Center during the week. Please refrain from bringing canned goods during the Mass.

Nino Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

Saturday: 5 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

San Vicente/San Rogque Catholic Church, Barrigada

Sunday, the Feast of Christ the King: 6 a.m. indoor, 10 a.m. indoor and livestream.

For Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day, 8 a.m. indoor and livestream.

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

Saturday: Anticipated Mass is 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Mass is at 8 a.m.

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

Saturday: 5 p.m. (Anticipated Sunday Mass)

Sunday: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. (Chuukese Mass) and 5 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day Masses: 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Masks must be worn at all times on church grounds. Before entering the church, parish staff will assist with temperature screening and hand sanitizing. If you are ill, stay home.

St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo

Sunday: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (both indoor Mass)

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

Saturday/Vigil Mass: 6 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 a.m.

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

Sunday: 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Tuesday to Saturday: 6:30 a.m.

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Saturday: 5 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

In church, parking lot, on Facebook and Instagram

Holy Communion will be available for 30 minutes after Masses end.

San Dimas and Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

Pastor is off-island. No Masses temporarily until his return. To be announced.

Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas Church, Mongmong

Temporarily no Mass until further notice. Pastor is off-island until end of the month. Coverage is suspended.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

Sunday: 9 a.m. indoor and outdoor; and 6.30 p.m. indoor

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

Church closed temporarily. No indoor Masses this weekend, Sunday 9 a.m. livestream only. Church reopens on Monday Nov. 23.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

Please contact the parish office at 565-2160 or visit the parish Facebook page for updates.

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

Saturday: Doors Open at: 4:30 p.m. Mass at 5 p.m. in church and parking lot Masses. Broadcasted on FM 98.5 up to 1/4 mile from church.

Sunday: 6:30 a.m. broadcasted only on FM 98.5; 8:30 a.m.; 8:30 p.m. indoor and parking lot; 10:30 a.m. broadcast and livestream on Facebook,com/SaintJudeChurchSinajana

San Miguel Church, Talofofo

Sunday: 9:30 a.m.

Thanksgiving Day Mass, Nov. 26: 9:30am

St. Anthony Catholic Church; co-patron St. Victor, Tamuning

Following COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, our church, chapel, and parish office will be closed from Nov. 15-23. All indoor scheduled Masses and office operations have been suspended. Masses will be available via livestream on parish Facebook page.

Saturday: 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day Mass Schedule; 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (livestream)

Please visit the near-by parishes for the reception of Holy Communion. We will resume Mass schedule and reopen office operations on Nov. 24. Stay safe and pray for one another. For more information and pastoral assistance, please call 646-7181.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

Temporarily closed. Reopening date to be announced. Note - Father Val will still celebrate Mass privately by himself and livestream the Masses 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

Blessed Diego Luis San Vitores Church, Tumon

Saturday: 5:30 p.m. in church/parking lot/livestream on Facebook

Sunday: 7 a.m. in church; 9 a.m. in church/parking lot/livestream

San Dionisio, Catholic Church, Umatac

Pastor is off-island. No Masses temporarily until his return. To be announced.

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

Saturday: 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. (livestream) and 11:30 a.m. (Pohnpeian Mass)

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

Monday through Saturday: 6 a.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream)

Saturday Vigil: 6 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m. (CHamoru and livestream), 8 a.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream), 10 a.m. (indoors and outdoors) 1 p.m. (indoors and outdoors), and 6 p.m. (indoors, outdoors and livestream)

Thanksgiving Mass: 6 a.m. (indoors, outdoors and livestream), 8 a.m. (indoors, outdoors, and livestream), 10 a.m. (indoors and outdoors)

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

Saturday 5 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.