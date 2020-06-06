The Archdiocese of Agaña has released an updated schedule of Masses for this weekend, which will be the first time in months that in-church services will be held.

About three months ago, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Catholic church stopped holding in-church Mass though it was shared on several platforms, including TV and online. In May, the Archdiocese, working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, started holding Mass in church parking lots. Last week, they announced that services inside some churches will resume this weekend.

Officials noted that churches will only be able to fit a limited number of attendees as they are required to cap off attendance to no more than 50% of each building's capacity, per public health policy.

Additionally, masks are required at all Masses. Anyone feeling ill, has pre-existing conditions, or is a high-risk for illness is asked to stay home. The Mass will be streamed live on the church's social media page.

Church leaders ask parishioners to practice COVID-19 precautionary measures and proper distancing of six feet between Mass attendees. Follow instructions of your pastor and ushers. When receiving Eucharist, do not use gloves. The dispensation granted by Archbishop Byrnes excusing the faithful from Mass obligations still stands during this time of a public health emergency.

The schedule for June 6 and 7, Trinity Sunday weekend as released by the Archdiocese follows:

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatna

Sun., June 7 -- 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Updated Weekday Mass schedule

Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri - 6 p.m. in the St. Therese Chapel

Wed - 6 p.m. in the main church for St. Peregrine devotion

* Sat - 12:10 p.m. in the St. Therese Chapel

* Note that this Saturday only, June 6, there will be no 12:10 p.m. Mass due to the diaconate ordination at 10 a.m.

---

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights

Sat., June 6 -- 5 p.m. parking lot Mass only (No indoor Mass yet*)

Sun., June 7 -- 7 a.m. parking lot Mass only (No indoor Mass yet*)

*Planning and preparations are underway for 50% capacity Indoor Masses with parking lot overflow. We thank you for your patience.

---

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat

Sat., June 6 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7 -- 7:30 a.m.

---

Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

Sat., June 6 and Sun., June 7: Per pastor, “Back to regular schedule.”

---

San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada

Sat., June 6 -- 7:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sun., June 7 -- 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

---

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

Sat., June 6: 5:30 p.m. Anticipated Mass

Sun., June 7: 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

---

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

Sat., June 6 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7 -- 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Note -- All Masses in English

-The 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Masses to be broadcast over outdoor speakers for “parking lot” Masses.

-Livestream: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

---

St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo

Sun, June 7 -- 9 a.m., and 11 a.m.

Confession: 30 minutes before every Mass. The livestream continues.

---

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

Sat., June 6 -- Saturday vigil Mass 6 p.m.

Sun., June 7 – 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

---

Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina

Sat., June 6: 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7: 8 a.m.

Regular Mass and Confession schedule resumed last week. For those who join us indoors or under the canopy, please follow social distance rules (6 feet apart between each household) and wear a mask. Livestream via Facebook page will continue until further notice.

---

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

Sat., June 6: 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7: 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

---

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Sat. June 6 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7 -- 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

---

Father Duenas Memorial School, Tai Mangilao

Sun., June 7 -- 10 a.m. in Phoenix Center

---

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

Sat. evening anticipated, June 6 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7 -- 6:30 a.m. only

---

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong

Sat., June 6 -- 6 p.m.

Sun. June 7 -- 9 a.m.

Note -- No Sunday 6 p.m. Mass yet

---

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

Sat., June 6: 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6:30 pm.

---

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

Sat., June 6 -- 6 p.m. anticipated Mass

Sun. June 7 -- 9 a.m.

---

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

Sun., June 7: 7 a.m. only

Sunday Mass only will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Please note that the Mass schedule may change as we move forward and see the need to add more Masses.

Weekday Masses: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 6:30 a.m.; No Mass on Thursday; Saturday at 7 a.m.

Confession: Saturdays: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by appointment for a more convenient time for the Penitent.

Baptism: Call for more information.

Anointing of the Sick: Call for a pastoral visit.

Parish Office Number: 565-2160; Temporary Office Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 12noon

---

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

Parking Lot Masses Only [Church preparation continues for indoor Mass Celebrations. Thank you for your patience and understanding. God's continued blessings upon us all].

PARKING LOT MASS SCHEDULES:

Sat., June 6 -- 5 p.m. [Parishioners: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM]

Sun., June 7 -- 6:30 a.m. [Parishioners: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM]

8:30 a.m. [Parishioners: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM]

10:30 a.m. [Parishioners: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM]

[Livestream Mass at [https://.www.facebook.com/]https://.www.facebook.com/. SaintJudeChurchSinajana/.]

Rectory Office Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 Noon.

Rectory Closed: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Local, Federal and Religious Holidays.

For Parish Updates, Confession and Baptism appointments, please call 475-6530.

---

San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo

Sat., June 6 - 5 p.m. (inside church and parking lot)

Sun. June 7 - 9:30 a.m. (inside church and parking lot)

---

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning

Sat. evening anticipated, June 6 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7 -- 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (added)

Livestreamed on Facebook page; Aired live on Fox Ch.06

Mon-Fri. – 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Confession: Mon-Fri: 5 p.m.-6 p.m. /Saturday – 4 p.m.

Baptism: Everyday-Schedule for appointment; Anointing of the Sick: call for a pastoral visit

For more info call 646-8044

---

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

Sat., June 6 -- 6 p.m. - Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Sun., June 7 -- 6 a.m. - Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Sun, June 7 -- 6 p.m. - Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass - Chuukese

Church and social hall will be open but strictly observing social distancing. All Masses will be available on YouTube and Facebook livestreaming. Video and audio monitors will also be available outside of the church for those who still prefer to stay in their cars.

youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

---

Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon

Sat., June 6 (Sunday Anticipated Mass) -- 5:30 p.m.

In Church/Speakers in parking lot/Livestreaming on Facebook

Sun., June 7 -- 7 a.m. -- In Church only; 9 a.m. -- In Church/Speakers in parking lot/Livestreaming on Facebook

NOTE: Please check Facebook page of Blessed Diego Church for more info.

---

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac

Sun., June 7 -- 8:30 a.m.

---

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

Masses are back to regular schedule.

Weekday Masses -- 6 p.m. Mon-Wed, & Friday, live-streamed daily

*NO MASS ON THURSDAY

Sat. June 6 --5:30 pm - Sunday Anticipated

Sun. June 7 -- 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Pohnpeian Mass

*9 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed

We request that all parishioners follow social distancing rules of 6FT APART and WEAR A MASK. There is a canopy & PA system in front of the church for those who will be joining us & choose to remain outside.

* Confession: 30 min. before each Mass

* Baptisms by appointment.

Pls. call Frances Lizama 787-9717 for assistance or for more info.

---

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

Sat., June 6 -- 6 p.m.

Sun., June 7 -- 6 a.m. (CHamoru), 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

---

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

Sat. June 6 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 7 -- 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Weekdays except Thursdays: 7 a.m.