Archdiocese resumes Sunday Mass obligations

Archbishop Michael Byrnes has lifted a general dispensation that allowed local Catholics to skip Sunday church services and other holy days of obligation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular requirements to attend these Masses in person will resume Sunday, coinciding with the celebration of Pentecost – a time when the faithful believe the Holy Spirit descended on disciples of Jesus following his resurrection.

Though Guam is not "completely free" from the dangers of COVID-19, Byrnes said, "it is evident that our community has since made great strides" in the protection from, and prevention and mitigation of, the virus.

"Exceptions in the form of particular dispensations are given to the faithful who are ill, have fragile health, are homebound or susceptible to contracting illnesses. With mercy, our Church must always keep in mind the health and protection of our vulnerable brothers and sisters in any action or decisions that we make," he stated.

Catholics who have "tremendous anxiety or fear of becoming sick from being in a public setting" will also be dispensed from an obligation to attend Mass. Parish priests can speak to any church member who is uncertain about the renewed policy.

"The dispensation that was granted during the start of the pandemic was understood to be temporary. Following Mass through internet livestreaming or by way of TV or radio broadcasts is never a substitute for attending Mass live and in person," Byrnes wrote. "It can never replace being fully present ourselves as we celebrate the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament. We pray to our Lord that we never have to resume such conditions again."

Certain parishes may reduce the number, or cease livestreaming church services altogether, according to the archbishop, who said the decision will be made by individual pastors. Byrnes, however, highly encouraged priests to continue internet broadcasts of some Masses for sick and elderly Catholics.

"Restricted to their homes or senior care facilities, your broadcasts are like lifelines to them," Byrnes wrote.

COVID-19 protocols and requirements will continue at Catholic churches, including wearing of protective masks, sanitizing of hands, sanitizing of pews, signing in at entrances and maintaining proper spacing between churchgoers, according to the archbishop.