Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes on Wednesday announced that former Father Adrian Cristobal has been laicized, or stripped of his role as a priest, over sexual abuse of minors.

Cristobal lost the appeal he filed with the Vatican about a year ago, thus making the archbishop's decision to laicize him final.

In a statement, the archbishop said Cristobal's laicization is in accordance with "violations against the Sixth Commandment with minors."

Laicization, or loss of clerical state, means Cristobal is not to wear ecclesiastical garb or be addressed by titles used by ordained priests, such as Father or Reverend.

"He is deprived of clerical offices, functions, and any designated power granted to him as a cleric. He has no right to financial support from the Archdiocese of Agaña," according to the archdiocese.

The canonical administrative penal process in relation to Cristobal began in 2018, after the Archdiocese of Agana consulted with the Vatican.

Cristobal used to hold a key position in the archdiocese. He was the chancellor under Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron. Apuron himself was stripped of his title after the Vatican convicted him of sexual abuse of minors.

Cristobal and Apuron are among the dozens of clergy named in nearly 300 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed on the island since 2016, and the lawsuits are still ongoing.

"Legal counsel has advised that the archdiocese make no further comment on the matter due to ongoing litigation," the archdiocese said.

The archdiocese's administrative penal process is separate from the civil lawsuits that Cristobal is facing.

Cristobal has been named as a defendant in four civil suits accusing him of sexually abusing minors, between 1995 and 2013.

One of the four plaintiffs said Cristobal sexually abused him for about 18 years, at two parishes, the school, the priest's residence, his vehicle and at a private beach in Ipan.

Cristobal was off-island on a mission trip in 2018 when the first allegations were made against him.

Byrnes ordered Cristobal to return to Guam, but he didn't do so.

As a result, the archbishop placed restrictions on Cristobal in 2018, limiting his faculties as a priest.

The archdiocese said the decision to laicize Cristobal is in accordance with the authority that the Holy See granted Byrnes as archbishop.

The archdiocese completed its canonical administrative process in December 2020.

This story will be updated.