Archbishop Michael J. Byrnes and the Archdiocese of Agaña will join other dioceses and archdioceses in the United States in celebrating Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the archdiocese stated in a press release.

Guam's 13 Catholic schools include more than 3,200 students and 450 faculty and staff.

The theme for this year’s Catholic Schools Week is Faith, Excellence, Service. It is demonstrated in the ways students benefit from an excellent academic experience within the contexts of the teaching and the practicing of the Catholic faith, the archdiocese stated. The faculty and staff give of themselves to help students succeed in different ways in and out of the classrooms, the archdiocese stated in the press release.

Archbishop Byrnes has asked priests to say a special prayer in all parish Masses this weekend in recognition of the ministry of the schools and to pray for the health and safety of those in Guam's Catholic schools.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio will sign a proclamation designating the week as Catholic Schools Week on Monday. The signing will be a virtual event.

"This past year has been particularly challenging for our Catholic schools," the archdiocese stated. "Teachers, staff and administrators should be commended for continuing effective teaching online. Now that many of the students have returned for face-to-face instruction, our schools should be recognized for their attention to guidelines and practices that ensure the health and safety of the entire school community."

Students should also be commended for their adjustments to online learning, for their patience as schools adjusted to new practices, and for sacrificing their needs for social and emotional interactions that have been restricted because of the pandemic, the archdiocese stated in the release.