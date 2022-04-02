The Archdiocese of Agaña will commemorate the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores and St. Pedro Calungsod with Mass today, April 2, at the shrine in their honor, the archdiocese announced in a press release.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Blessed Diego/St. Pedro Calungsod Shrine in Tumon.

Known as the “Apostle of the Marianas,” Father San Vitores arrived on Guam in 1668 and established the island’s first Catholic church, the Dulce Nombre de Maria. The Jesuit missionary and Filipino catechist Pedro Calungsod were slain by a CHamoru chief, Matå’pang, and a friend on April 2, 1672. San Vitores had baptized Matå’pang’s child, which angered the islander.

Father Mike Crisostomo, pastor of St. Anthony parish and administrator of Blessed Diego parish will concelebrate the Mass with Father Jojo Anore, pastor of St. Joseph of Inalåhan. Father Jojo Anore is from Cebu province in the Philippines. St. Pedro Calungsod hailed from Cebu. Members of the Cebu Association of Guam will be among the attendees, according to the archdiocese. The Cebuanos have been dedicated caretakers of the shrine for many years and attend Mass at the shrine on the first Saturday of every month.

The archdiocese also will hold an 8 a.m. coastal rosary today to launch Abuse Prevention Month activities.

The rosary will be prayed at the Tumon shrine starting at 8 a.m. Youth for Christ initiated the Coastal Rosary series locally and St. Anthony parish joined as part of the archdiocese's World Youth Day activities.