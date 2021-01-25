Archdiocese to take part in nationwide anti-abortion event

The Archdiocese of Agana will show solidarity with Catholics across the nation in peaceful, prayerful opposition to abortion with churches of the archdiocese celebrating Masses at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, the archdiocese stated in a press release.

The Masses will replace the annual March for Life rally.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes encourages all Catholics on Guam to participate in this official event which, for safety reasons, is a change in the way the archdiocese will observe the national March for Life. The archdiocese will celebrate the Masses in place of the traditional annual local March for Life rally.

Byrnes will celebrate the 4 p.m. Mass at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral- Basilica in Hagåtña.

Catholics can attend Mass at the parish churches or follow them through live online streaming which will occur at many of the churches Jan. 29.

Universal intentions for the unborn will be prayed. The churches will toll their bells at 4 p.m. before Mass in memory of the millions of unborn children killed through abortion, according to the release.

National March for Life organizers have adjusted their annual activities protesting the legalization of abortion through Roe vs. Wade this year because of the global pandemic.

“In light of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic which may be peaking, and in view of the heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol, this year’s March for Life will look different,” March for Life organizers said in a statement on their website, https://marchforlife.org/ statement-on-2021-march-for-life/.

“The annual rally will take place virtually and we are asking all participants to stay home and to join the March virtually,” officials stated.

The health and protection of all Guam Catholics is also a high priority of the Archdiocese of Agana, according to the press release. Local organizers will follow the same prudence as the national March for Life group. Gathering for prayers and Masses at individual churches under controlled and restricted conditions allows the church to more effectively promote the safety of all participants, according to the release, and it also follows established archdiocese and community protocols.

Parish priests may be contacted for information about the individual parishes.