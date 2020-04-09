Archdiocese vicar general completes self-quarantine

The Archdiocese of Agana announced Wednesday that Father Jeff San Nicolas, its vicar general, has completed his 14-day self-quarantine and has received clearance from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

San Nicolas was placed on self-quarantine in March after visiting Guam Memorial Hospital on March 20. During his visit to GMH, he was never in the same room as any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the archdiocese stated.

"Father Jeff extends his sincerest thanks to all people who have shared their prayers and concerns about his health. He has not had any fever, coughs, chest pains, congestion or other symptoms immediately before or during his quarantine period. He feels fine," the archdiocese stated. As an added precaution, San Nicolas took a screening test for COVID-19 on April 6. He awaits the results, which are expected on April 15.