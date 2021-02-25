The Archdiocese of Agana maintains that it is eligible to receive a pandemic loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, and is now considering whether to appeal a federal court decision on the matter.

"The archdiocese had previously prevailed in obtaining injunctive relief, allowing the PPP loans to go forward," archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the archdiocese is reviewing the court decision thoroughly "and will make a decision in the near future over whether to appeal the decision."

There are similar appeals pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and elsewhere, he said.

"The Archdiocese of Agana respectfully disagrees with the conclusions reached by the District Court of Guam with regard to the eligibility of the Archdiocese for the PPP loans made available in the spring of 2020," Elsaesser said.

In a Tuesday ruling, District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood sided with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which denied the archdiocese's PPP application because of its bankruptcy status.

The judge said SBA did not exceed its authority and did not act arbitrarily or capriciously when it excluded bankruptcy debtors in the PPP.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in January 2019 to settle more than $1 billion in claims from Guam clergy sex abuse claimants while also keeping Catholic schools and parishes open.

Elsaesser said the archdiocese will be able to continue operations and remains optimistic about mediating an overall resolution to the pending Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

More than two years since the filing, the archdiocese has yet to propose a plan to get it out of bankruptcy and compensate the abuse claimants while its legal billing meters continue to tick. The archdiocese's legal tabs for the bankruptcy case alone have been at least $4 million.

The pandemic further hurt the archdiocese's finances, so it applied for the forgivable PPP loan to keep its payroll and maintain operations.