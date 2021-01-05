Are you 60 and older? You can get vaccinated this week

Vaccination clinics will be held from Thursday to Saturday for residents ages 60 and older, as well as those due for their second dose.

For senior citizens who are getting their first dose, Okkodo High School will be open from noon to 3 p.m., according to a press release.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is holding the clinic in line with the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee’s modification of Phase 1c. The committee lowered the age threshold for adults to 60 to 74 years of age. The previously recommended age group was from 65 to 74.

The vaccine committee recognizes that age is a key factor in COVID-19 susceptibility and agrees that many of those who have fallen severely ill or have died due to COVID-19 complications are over the age of 60.

Additionally, DPHSS has partnered with the five Guam Renal Care Centers to train its nurses and staff on the proper procedures for administering the Moderna vaccines to dialysis patients.

Pre-screening

To get the COVID-19 vaccine, individuals must meet the following pre-screening eligibility criteria:

• Must not be currently infected with COVID-19, or previously infected within the last 14 days

• Must not have received any other vaccine, such as the flu shot, in the last 14 days

• A pre-screening eligibility handout is attached.

• For those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time, please make sure you have never taken other COVID-19 vaccine products.

Second dose

DPHSS will begin administering the second dose during the three-day vaccination clinic to those who received their first dose between Dec. 17 and 19, 2020.

Individuals who are due for their second dose are reminded to bring their immunization card to the vaccination clinic so it may be properly documented.

Monitoring symptoms

Individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to register for the tool called v-safe, offered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Through v-safe, individuals can quickly report to CDC any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on the answers, someone from CDC may call to check on the individual.

V-safe also will remind individuals to get the second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Those interested can use their smart phone to register at https://vsafe.cdc.gov.