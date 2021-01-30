Are you behind on rent? Guam gets $33.6M to help renters

Residents struggling to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic could apply for a portion of the $33.6 million in rental assistance funding that the federal government recently gave to the government of Guam.

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of back rent and utility assistance.

They can potentially get another three months of help if there's still money available.

However, as of Friday, there's no telling how soon GovGuam can start accepting applications from those who are behind in their rent and utility payments.

That's because GovGuam is still waiting for written guidelines from the U.S. Treasury and related agencies on the exact program parameters to know which agency, for example, should be administering the program, Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, said.

The $33.6 million in rental assistance funding was recently received by the local government, she said.

"The notice of award is very general, it doesn't give you specifics. We have to wait for the guidance to follow, sometimes it takes months before we get the guidance (for federal fund awards)," Flores said on Friday.

As a result, it's still unknown whether the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, the Guam Housing Corp., or another local entity will administer the $33.6 million rent relief program.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna on Friday said GHURA is communicating with the governor's office to determine who or how the program will be administered.

While GovGuam has not provided pandemic rent relief for households, it temporarily banned landlords from evicting residential tenants over nonpayment of rent directly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GovGuam also received $714,000 in federal funding for a mortgage relief program, to help low- to moderate-income families pay up to three months of past-due mortgage payments because of the pandemic.

Acting GHC President Alice Taijeron, during a GHC board meeting on Friday, announced that two families have been approved to receive mortgage relief, and the payments will be made either Friday or Monday.

This comes three months after GHC opened the application process.

Part of pandemic relief package

The U.S. Treasury launched the $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program that the $908 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act established.

This is the same law that extended the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and provided $600 in direct aid to each eligible taxpayer, among other things.

The U.S. Treasury granted territories $400 million in emergency rental aid, of which $325 million went to Puerto Rico.

The same rent relief funding source gave $10.4 million to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, $21.3 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and $9.6 million for American Samoa.

President Joe Biden called on Congress to allocate another $30 billion in housing aid. He also extended the national ban on evictions through March.

The program "will help to keep American families in their homes during this challenging time," the U.S. Treasury said.

The U.S. Treasury defines "eligible household" as a renter household that has a household income at or below 80% of the area median and in which at least one or more individuals living in the household:

• Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; and

• Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Rent relief for businesses

On Guam, the administration used about $3 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, money to fund a local rent relief program for small businesses. At least 403 checks have been released.

Because of the sheer number of approved applications, GovGuam needs $1.7 million more to pay 292 other businesses to keep up with their commercial rent.

The rent relief for businesses pays up to two months of past-due rent.

Mortgage relief

While the Guam Housing Corp. started granting conditional approval last year for the mortgage relief program, those applications still had to go through GHURA for final approval.

"We will be releasing funds either today or Monday. So two applications have been approved," Taijeron said Friday at the board meeting.

GHC has received 129 applications out of the 491 application packets that were picked up since October.

At least 24 have been disapproved and 46 are pending certain documents.

"If they were disapproved, it’s because they have income – income with assets that exceed the HUD requirements for the program," Taijeron said.

These are guidelines from HUD, not from GHC and GHURA, she said.

Taijeron said GHC is working with GHURA to seek a program extension, since it takes a while to process, review and approve applications.