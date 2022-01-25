Polina Kareva is accused of family violence as a third-degree felony after allegedly attacking a man known to her with a knife.

The Guam Police Department responded to a family violence incident in Tamuning on Jan. 21. At around 7:46 a.m., Guam police officers arrived at a Tamuning apartment complex relative to a reported assault. The officers met with the victim who said he and the defendant had gotten into an argument when the defendant attempted to choke and hit him. She also allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The officers noted a cut on the victim's shoulder. He declined emergency medical services, according to court documents.

The police found Kareva in the bathroom and a knife was found in the sink. Police found an interpreter for the defendant who speaks only Russian. She exercised her right to remain silent and the interview ceased, documents state.