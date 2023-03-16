Arguments continue over Eagles Field lease

The already heated rhetoric behind plans to build a new medical complex at the Eagles Field area of Mangilao continues to escalate as Speaker Therese Terlaje compared Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to naval governors of old – someone who is acting unilaterally – over information that a lease on the property would be signed Wednesday afternoon.

In response, Adelup stated the speaker had surrendered “common sense and good judgment to her paranoia and animosity toward the U.S. military” and is either purposefully misleading the public or simply making false statements.

Terlaje then retorted that the governor would rather deflect to politics and attack her motives, than be forthcoming with terms of the lease.

Medical campus

More than 100 acres of the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå'lo, have been identified for the medical campus project, which will include a new hospital for Guam.

These lands are under federal control and the Leon Guerrero administration had been negotiating a long-term lease for the property, which was said to be for 50 years with an option to renew.

But several families claim ancestral ownership of the lands, tying the medical campus project to issues surrounding the return of property taken by the federal government, a long-standing concern for Guam and its leadership.

As the chair of the legislative committee overseeing health and land, the speaker has held multiple hearings involving ancestral land return and the medical campus project.

More recently, lawmakers passed Bill 12-37, which would require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government, a measure Terlaje authored.

On Wednesday morning, hours before the governor would deliver her State of the Island address, the speaker published a release stating that a meeting occurred Tuesday, between the governor, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson and certain senators, to inform them that a lease for the Eagles Field property would be delivered to the governor for her signature by 3 p.m. the following day.

Signing expected

But Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, stated that the governor had not signed anything by about 4 p.m. Wednesday. However, the governor said during her address later that evening that she will sign a long-term lease with the federal government for the medical complex at Eagles Field.

The speaker, meanwhile, described what she understood the lease would contain.

“My understanding is that the lease will obligate the government of Guam for in-kind hospital services to military personnel and their families in exchange for GovGuam use of 120-plus acres of the Lå'lo/Eagles Field land,” Terlaje stated in her release.

The Eagles Field area is also under consideration as part of military efforts to raise missile defense facilities on Guam. Terlaje stated that a missile defense system will still be built adjacent to the new hospital and other restrictions, including height, will be imposed.

“It is also unclear if the civilian residents of Guam will be the priority of this hospital should it be full and without a copy of the lease we can only guess who the priority … will be if it’s full. But really, what is most egregious is the intentional timing of a lease on the day of the governor’s State of the Island Address, while a bill that was passed unanimously is sitting on her desk, which simply asks the governor to vet any potential lease with the Legislature and the people of Guam,” Terlaje added, referring to Bill 12.

The speaker stated that the lease would prove a major setback for the island after it obtained federal support for the net negative policy, the return of federal land deemed excess by the military.

It also follows a string of “other broken promises” by the military, she added. “Such as avoidance of historic sites, preservation of endangered species, mitigation of residential housing costs resulting from military buildup and cleanup of contamination,” she said.

Absent the Legislature's involvement in vetting such leases, Terlaje said any governor can single-handedly choose to obligate the people of Guam without their say, calling it a mockery of the island's already limited self-government.

“We might as well have a naval governor if the people will have no say from now on and our governor can single-handedly deal with the federal government, or some foreign government, and if the pursuit of land return and justice for ancestral landowners is given up by one person, acting alone after decades of struggle by our entire community,” the speaker said.

'Paranoid'

Many discussions involving the Eagles Field properties have highlighted a 2021 letter from a former secretary of the U.S. Navy indicating that land identified for the medical complex would be made part of the net negative inventory. But since then, the governor has said, and has reiterated, the lands would not be returned to GovGuam.

In addition, federal law essentially bars the transfer of lands back to original owners.

In response to Terlaje on Wednesday, Adelup stated that military leaders, for more than a year, have said that the Eagles Field property would be used for national defense if not used for a new hospital.

And to address the hospital's usage, Adelup stated that it will be run “by and for the people of Guam.”

“All patients will pay, but common sense dictates that the military will be our partner in emergency circumstances regarding helicopter transport or mass casualties,” the response stated.

Adelup went on to say that Terlaje had chosen to stoke anti-American and anti-military sentiments, and has given “false hope” to original landowners, manipulating their circumstances for her political agenda – “continuously misleading them to believe in the possibility that these lands will be returned.”

“We should not allow a few paranoid politicians to stand in the way of progress for all of Guam’s people because they distrust our military on everything from the disposal of old explosives to a partnership that moves our island’s health care forward. That’s an insult to those who keep us safe and it’s an example of the 'divide and conquer politics' that has held us back for too long,” Adelup added.

Terlaje followed up by stating that “asking questions” is not anti-military, nor is “demanding transparency and a seat at the table for the people of Guam.”

“And holding our federal partners and our own government to their promises of transparency, accountability and partnership is not about personal attacks, but about democracy and progress for all. I am absolutely doing my job and the people of Guam should expect no less than timely vetting from any leader for a project over a billion dollars that may bind future generations over 100 years,” Terlaje added.

The speaker indicated that GovGuam would need to go back to the drawing board in terms of planning for the complex's construction, as prior estimates did not plan for the obligations under the proposed lease. She also stated that it is clear costs will only increase tremendously and are unknown at this time, “because no one has done a study as to what will be necessary to build a hospital to accommodate all these parties or how much longer that will take.”

The governor earmarked about $160 million out of American Rescue Plan funds to cover site preparations and infrastructure installations for a new hospital facility. She is seeking about $700 million in federal aid to build the new hospital specifically.

About $1.8 million in federal grant funding was awarded to complete a master plan for the medical complex. The Guam Economic Development Authority is the grant sub-recipient.

GEDA Administrator and CEO Melanie Mendiola said the speaker's comments sounded largely speculative and possibly misunderstood the purpose of the $1.8 million.

“These funds were used not only for preliminary plans for a new hospital, but to also assess and update all previous reports on Guam's overall and islandwide health care delivery system,” Mendiola said.

The master plan is essentially an overall guide illustrating what is needed or desired at a conceptual level with whatever is known at a given time, she added.

“As more variables come into focus, the 'next' logical step is in the direction of a full (architecture and engineering) that, like any construction project, can be adjusted for current/future variables including the collaborative regional defense needs identified by the Navy,” Mendiola said, adding that the idea that the work done so far needs to be “scrapped” to accommodate the military is inaccurate and that existing work is actually crucial for the next step – A&E of the hospital.

Mendiola said the speaker's “desire for justice for the ancestral owners” seems to drive her opposition, but from what GEDA has observed, that desire is common among all parties.

“Gov. Leon Guerrero has provided a way forward, with a way for all ancestral landowners, not just Eagles Field, through Bill 23-37 to reform the Land Bank Trust,” Mendiola added, referring to the governor's proposal to facilitate financial compensation of original owners.

Senators respond to speaker

Adelup wasn't alone in responding to the speaker – so did most of the senators who attended Tuesday's meeting.

Terlaje specifically identified Sens. Joe San Agustin, William Parkinson, Dwayne San Nicolas and Roy Quinata in her release. Republican Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. was also at the meeting, according to those in attendance. These senators all supported the speaker's Bill 12, as the measure passed unanimously.

Adelup stated that the governor met with Blas and “key open-minded Democratic senators” to discuss the use of Eagles Field and ask questions of the rear admiral.

San Agustin said the meeting was an eye-opener in terms of how Guam may benefit from the property, but added that his attendance did not make him “a puppet of the governor.”

“In our last legislative session, we were informed by the speaker that these properties would be returned to the government of Guam per a January 2021 letter from the secretary of the Navy. This was the basis of my support for Bill 12. I am more informed after this meeting that the land issue remains the jurisdiction of the federal government and is not an option for return,” San Agustin said.

He added that placement of the Eagles Field lands in the net negative inventory made it eligible for return, but there were changes to those plans over the last two years for Guam and national security.

The senator also defended against the speaker's comparison of Leon Guerrero to a naval governor, stating that she represents the people of Guam.

“She is not a naval governor. I don’t believe that she, or any governor, will place the interest of outside parties before that of the people. We need to get off the micromanaging mentality that moves us backward and support what is done with great thought and care to move our island forward,” San Agustin said.

Parkinson said he voted for Bill 12 on the premise that ancestral owners could get their land back, but the rear admiral indicated there was no way that could happen when he asked at Tuesday's meeting.

“This changes the calculus of my vote considerably. Without the hope of original landowners getting their land back, Bill 12-37 is just a pretext for stopping the new hospital from being built,” Parkinson stated, adding that despite Bill 12, the Legislature had passed a measure less than two years ago authorizing the design, build and operation of a new hospital, which the speaker cosponsored.

“One of my colleagues said on the floor that if Bill 12-37 meant that we would lose the new hospital and cause original landowners to not get their land back, he would be OK with that outcome,” Parkinson stated. “I am not OK with that outcome. That is a lose-lose situation and we can't afford to lose-lose at this moment in our history.”

San Nicolas said he agreed with Parkinson and added that referring to the governor as a naval governor constituted a political attack.

“The honorable governor did not overstep her power, as Bill 12-37 has not gone through all channels after voting between my colleagues and I – and is not officially passed into law,” San Nicolas said.

He also stated that “no obstruction of transparency has occurred” and that he is always open to discussions on matters “to help the people of Guam.”

Quinata, meanwhile, issued a release calling Terlaje's statements mere speculation, adding that he is committed to defending Guam residents against any attempts to undermine their rights or progress.