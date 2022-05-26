Eddie Addy could spend nearly his entire life in prison if a Superior Court of Guam judge gives him the maximum 70-year sentence.

Prosecutors said Addy, 19, was the gunman involved in an armed robbery at a local store in Tamuning earlier this year.

Addy was convicted of multiple counts of second- and third-degree robbery, terrorizing, and theft. Each conviction includes special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Wednesday for sentencing. But defense attorney Samuel Teker asked the court for an additional day to review the presentencing report.

Addy is scheduled to appear back in court today.

The AG’s office announced earlier this month that Addy faces 16 to 70 years for the crime.

Teker plans to ask the court that Addy serve less time in prison, while prosecuting attorney Sean Brown said they will be asking that he get at least 25 years.

Addy was accused of robbing the Number One Market in Tamuning at gunpoint on March 3 and stealing about $500 and a pack of cigarettes.

Police later confirmed the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Addy's case was among a handful of other armed robberies police responded to at stores across the island early this year. Police were able to arrest at least five people in connection with the crimes.