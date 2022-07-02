A report Friday morning of a man armed with a gun at a St. Paul Christian School in Dededo forced the campus into a brief lockdown.

Guam Police Department officers, along with Court Marshal Task Force units, responded to the school around 10 a.m.

Authorities immediately saturated the school to clear the premises, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

“The alleged suspect was identified and described as a man wearing a black airsoft mask covering his face and holding what appeared to be an assault rifle and two school bags,” Savella said.

She added that during the course of clearing the campus, officers found that a portion of the school had been broken into, the area was rummaged through and items were stolen including an airsoft rifle belonging to a staff member.

No arrests have been made.

Savella noted that the students who were at school were nowhere near the area that had been broken into nor did the students witness the initial call reporting a man with a gun.