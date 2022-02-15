Armed suspect wanted in Toto purse snatching

A man who robbed a woman in Toto at gunpoint over the weekend is wanted by police.

It happened at Guahan Court on Sunday.

The victim told police the suspect pointed a black revolver at her and demanded her purse.

The suspect took the victim’s purse as she got out of her car. The suspect took off on foot, police said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as having a mustache who was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and black hat.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 475-8615-7.

The case is being looked into by the Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section.