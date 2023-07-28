The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, in partnership with the Guam Department of Public Works, is soliciting comments from the public on a Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment that identifies a plan for shoreline protection along Marine Corps Drive in East Hagåtña.

The tentative plan will address coastline erosion along a 2,100-foot stretch of Trinchera Beach in Hagåtña Bay, which runs parallel to South Marine Corps Drive.

An existing seawall built to protect the roadway is on the verge of collapse due to erosion and undermining, according to the federal agency, leaving South Marine Corps Drive and public utilities along the roadway exposed to damage from wave attack and storm surge.

Without protection, the road and associated public utilities will be at imminent risk of failure, the Army Corps stated.

The East Hagåtña Emergency Shoreline Protection study is being administered under Section 14 of the Flood Control Act of 1946, which authorizes USACE to study, design and construct emergency streambank and shoreline works used to protect public facilities.

Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, the agency is inviting the public to comment on potential environmental effects of the shoreline protection project.

Information regarding sensitive ecological, biological, historic and cultural resources is welcomed, the agency stated.

A 30-day public comment period ends Aug. 24, 2023. Written comments may be submitted online or delivered via mail. Comments received during this review period will be incorporated into the plan formulation, environmental assessment of effects and the administrative record, the Army Corps stated.

The public also is invited to attend an in-person meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Sinajana Mayor’s Office to ask questions and provide comments on the draft proposal.