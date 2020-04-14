Seven local facilities are being evaluated as possible alternate care facilities that can be used during the public health emergency to reduce the burden on the local hospitals and clinics.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Marianas are on island to make the assessments, according to a press release.

Utilizing assessment criteria guidance provided by Jeff Herzog, Honolulu District site assessment team leader, NAVFAC Mariana's personnel conducted seven facility assessments and transmitted the data to Honolulu District for review and eventual submission to FEMA and the government of Guam.

“NAVFAC’s engineering personnel team did an outstanding job conducting and submitting complete and detailed assessments,” Herzog said. “The Guam government is eager to see the assessments as it provides data for them to make informed decisions on the potential construction of alternate care facilities.”

To begin constructing alternate care facilities, the Army Corps needs a directive from Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the government of Guam, the press release states.

GovGuam would work to lease the selected properties - if not already owned by them - and coordinate with partnering agencies to staff and supply the facilities, the press release states.

The amount of construction required at each location depends on site size and compatibility. Another factor is whether Guam plans to use the site for non-COVID-19 or COVID-19 patients.

Currently, Guam has two COVID-19 medical facilities, the Guam Memorial Hospital and the Skilled Nursing Unit. GovGuam also has leased several other hotels for quarantine purposes.

The governor has said they’re working with federal officials to transform other facilities into potential sites for treatment centers but hasn’t released a list of those sites and what specifically they’ll be used for.

USACE is conducting the technical planning and site assessments in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, and GovGuam.

Travel restrictions

With COVID-19 restricting travel, USACE personnel travel throughout the Pacific region was difficult. The Honolulu District requested direct assistance from NAVFAC Pacific and NAVFAC Marianas to provide engineering personnel support to accomplish the FEMA site assessment mission for Guam.

“This is the power of partnership at its finest. We are pleased to join forces with NAVFAC Pacific as we expedite the FEMA-directed assessments for the Guam government,” said Lt. Col. Kathryn Sanborn, Honolulu District commander. “When USACE got the call to provide assistance quickly, NAVFAC stepped up to support us in the COVID-19 mission fight without a moments delay. This was the first time USACE has partnered to conduct such a joint mission.

The need for time-critical assessments for the government of Guam made this partnership more crucial to the mission. NAVFAC Marianas’ assistance in getting the mission completed has been invaluable.”

‘put lives first’

The site assessment mission partnership is unique as the Army and Navy each conduct specific, yet different engineering services for Guam. The U.S. Navy and NAVFAC Marianas provide nearly all routine military engineering and construction services for Guam, while USACE provides regulatory and civil works services, supports FEMA mission assignments for disaster response, and provides interagency and international services.

"This effort is a fantastic display of ‘Can Do’ engineering support through a joint service partnership to support the people of Guam," said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Turner. "We are pleased to be a part of this great example of teams bonding together to accomplish an important mission."

USACE Pacific Ocean Division Commander Brig. Gen. Thomas Tickner said the joint effort highlights how “all levels of government are teaming up to execute quickly and put lives first.”

“We stand ready to increase existing health care capacity by constructing these scalable and flexible alternate care facilities” Tickner stated. “Our teams will answer the call to protect the people of Guam, the nation and its allies.”