Staff Sgt. Lannie Garayol, Staff Sgt. Frank Naval and Sgt. 1st Class Susie Acfalle from the U.S. Army Guam Recruiting Company each received the Army Recruiter’s Gold Badge recently.

The U.S. Army Gold Recruiting Badge was presented to them by 1st Sgt. Pedro Diaz.

Their hard work, dedication to duty and exemplary performance were a reflection in them earning the Gold Badge, according to the U.S. Army's Guam Recruiting Company.

For recruiters, the Army issues Basic Recruiter Badge, Gold Recruiting Badge, and the Master Recruiter Badge, according to the Army.