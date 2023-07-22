Army Reserve and Public Health team up to provide free health care services

The U.S. Army Reserve, in partnership with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, is bringing free health care services to residents on Medicaid or the Medically Indigent Program, or who have no insurance, as part of the Reserve's Innovative Readiness Training Program, the organizations announced in a press release.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2-10, the University of Guam Calvo Field House will serve as one-stop medical center for free basic medical, dental and optometry services, according to Public Health's Bureau of Communicable Disease Control.

All services provided will be on a first-come, first-served basis, or while supplies last for individuals who are eligible.

Basic medical services will include physical and sports examinations, well-baby checkups, prenatal checkups, immunizations for youths up to age 18, COVID-19 vaccines, HIV screening and Pap smears.

Basic dental exams, cleanings and extractions also will be offered. Optometry services will include eye exams and fabricated eyewear for children and adults.

As part of the community outreach, residents can learn about tobacco and nicotine cessation, diabetes, breastfeeding, nutrition and mental health, to name a few. People also can enroll in the Guam Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, the Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program and Todu Guam Foundation Primary Care services.

To use the services, parents or guardians must provide birth certificates for children younger than age 18, immunization records and government-issued identification cards for the parents or guardians.

The Innovative Readiness Training Program allows “service members to train in a real-world joint environment to enhance military readiness and build civil-military partnerships,” according to event flyer.