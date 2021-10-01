Army Reserve nurses arrive to help GMH

As Guam continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, a group of about 15 U.S. Army Reserve nurses will augment the staff at Guam Memorial Hospital for a month.

Thirteen of those nurses have arrived, according to Guam Memorial Hospital spokesperson Mai Habib.

According to Joint Region Marianas, the multidisciplinary nurses will work to support critical patient care in areas such as the emergency room and intensive care unit. Members of the nursing team came from Fort Sam Houston in Texas, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, and Fort Shafter in Hawaii among other areas.

The government of Guam requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which then turned to the Department of Defense for support, said Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, JRM commander.

GMH CEO and administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said GMH nurses and staff have been "working tirelessly, around-the-clock during this COVID-19 surge."

"This wave has pushed our limits and we've adjusted, flexed and adapted to the needs of our community but the staff is very tired. This is a welcomed relief and we are so grateful to our federal partners for the support," she said.

According to JRM, some of the military nurses will assist with the increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, others will be assigned to care for non-COVID-19-related patients as required.

The nurses arrived Sept. 27-29 and will be here on a 30-day FEMA mission assignment.

"They are scheduled to continue providing medical support until the end of October when the duration of the FEMA mission assignment for the team's medical support will be complete," said Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Koenig, JRM public affairs officer.

Members of the team traveling to Guam are fully vaccinated and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. The nurses are residing in off-base lodging for the duration of their stay.