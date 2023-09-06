Army seeks Yigo landowners of former bomb disposal site

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking the assistance of Yigo residents who may be living on a former bomb disposal site.

A survey and effort to remove munitions still present in an area known as Lupog, immediately south of Andersen Air Force Base, are ongoing, according to a release from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army wants residents to sign "right of entry" forms, so service members and contractors can enter their property to scan for military munitions, the release stated.

Residents will have three opportunities to learn more about the project and ask questions at an informational booth in the Social Hall of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo this week.

Schedule

Informational booths will be hosted on the following schedule:

• Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About 842 acres at Lupog were designated as an Army Garrison Forces Bomb Disposal Site from April 1945 to September 1946. The site has been designated the Area 101 formerly used defense site, or FUDS.

Lupog residents should have already been contacted by phone or mail, but this week's informational booths will give them an opportunity to ask questions from those involved in the project, according to the Army.

"We look forward to collaborating with our Guam partner agencies to begin the first steps of the ... process for Area 101," said Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Honolulu District commander with the Army Corps of Engineers. "We will continue to engage with the community to expand public understanding about our work and the remediation process throughout this mission."