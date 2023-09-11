Guma Råsan Åcho’ Latte performed at The Westin Resort Guam this Saturday, Sept. 9.
Around the Island: Rasan Acho Latte at The Westin Resort Guam
- Frank San Nicolas | The Guam Daily Post
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Treated so badly, so savagely'
- Over 460 Guam residents relocate to Denver to fill United Airlines jobs
- Adidas Guam shoes step back into Japan, UK, Europe markets
- GovGuam employees unsure about self-funded health plan
- Man faces multiple charges after beating woman and children
- As traffic deaths rise, DPW places radar speed signs to boost safety
- Woman arrested on suspicion of helping fugitive hide
- Notre Dame grad Hanna Sahagon becomes a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader
- Tamuning schools shut down; online classes start next week
- Local artists set for US tour to 'expand market for Guam bands'
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Life Is Dulce
- Dulce Amor Imbo
I am a recovering perfectionist. Trust me, that’s not a compliment. You may have been taught that perfectionism was a positive thing or an ide… Read moreNote from a recovering perfectionist
- Sen. Telo Taitague
Funding pay raises, more paid political positions for Adelup and a potential shortfall of at least $30 million for public schools are just a f… Read moreFiscal responsibility isn’t popular