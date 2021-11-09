ARP funds delay GSWA rate increase

A $780,000 infusion of American Rescue Plan funding into the Guam Solid Waste Authority is helping delay a rate increase for customers.

A 2020 management audit and rate study developed by consultants for the Public Utilities Commission recommended that GSWA increase rates to help address rising costs.

Moreover, while not factored into the rate study, the solid waste authority was also significantly impacted by COVID-19, which resulted in revenue shortfalls.

These issues led the GSWA board to believe that a rate increase was warranted, according to Chairman Andrew Gayle.

The PUC, however, holds final say on any rate matters.

Around the middle of this year, the board authorized GSWA General Manager Larry Gast to proceed with procuring services to help present a rate case to the PUC.

But according to Gayle, the governor had asked the board to delay a potential rate increase, and provided ARP funding to offset operating costs in order to facilitate that request.

Discussions surrounding the rate increase include the potential implementation of islandwide trash collection services. This would not only require legislative action, but also some investment in new equipment and vehicles for GSWA.

The governor's goal is to implement the service without needing a rate increase.

Mandating that everyone take part in trash collection services could help address illegal dumping on island.

It would also broaden GSWA's customer base, and bring in more revenue. But while that may mitigate the need for a rate increase, it will likely not eliminate it, according to the rate study.

Regardless, it appears GSWA customers still have some time before any further action is taken on the rate increase.

"The governor has committed to ARPA funds in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 for GSWA," Gayle told the Guam Daily Post.

"We are also working on timing for implementing island wide collection within that time frame. I would estimate that we will be looking at rate requirements in fiscal 2023 to see if an adjustment would be necessary," he added.

The ARP allotment to GSWA was part of $135 million in total allocations authorized by the governor, which recently reported by the Bureau of Budget and Manager Research as required by the fiscal 2022 budget act.

Part of that total included $15 million to the Guam Power Authority to help mitigate its recent rate increase and reduce the utility's losses on fuel purchases.

Another rate increase may also be on the horizon for customers of the Guam Waterworks Authority, as the agency works to true-up its latest five year plan with the PUC.

GWA rate increases were already authorized for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Proposals for fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 are awaiting PUC review and decision.

But similar to GPA and GSWA, water rate increases in 2022 and 2023 may be mitigated with the federal ARP funding.