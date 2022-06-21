A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman known to him.

Chad George, 25, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the woman told police last Thursday that she was at a friend’s house in Dededo and relaxing in a bedroom when George told her to put the phone down.

She allegedly told officers that George grabbed her, pushed her on the bed, pulled off her clothes, and raped her.

The woman told George to stop, adding that he was better than this, but he refused, documents state.

The woman allegedly told authorities that at some point George was distracted and she managed to run out of the room and leave the house before reporting the alleged incident to a relative.