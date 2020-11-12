Police have arrested the 60-year-old driver of a Detry Pumping wastewater pump truck that overturned on Marbo Cave Road, in Mangilao on Oct. 1.

The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Glen Thomas Cruz Jr.

On Thursday, traffic investigators arrested 60-year-old Alan Santiago Calanda on suspicion of vehicular homicide, imprudent driving and failure to use a seat belt.

Calanda was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.

The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.