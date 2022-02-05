A student accused in an attack at George Washington High School in December 2021 has been arrested.

Pryan Pastor Andrew, 18, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers responded to an assault complaint Dec. 18, 2021, after the suspect allegedly attacked another student.

The victim allegedly told police he had been hit from behind, then he fell to the ground and nearly blacked out.

The victim said he saw the suspect wearing brass knuckles with sharp tips before another student started to punch the victim, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly used his foot to stomp on the victim.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he hit the victim and later confessed to having brass knuckles.

In a separate incident, police responded to a report of an individual damaging the Department of Parks and Recreation building in Agana Heights on Thursday.

Andrew allegedly admitted to police that he kicked the shutters on the building multiple times, along with the plastic barriers in front of the building.

Officers also noted that the yellow rubber parking stall stoppers had been removed from their placement, documents state.