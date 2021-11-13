A man who led Guam police officers on a high-speed chase on Veterans Day has been arrested.

Bruce Matthew Unchangco Cruz, 31, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

Police attempted to stop the suspect in the central area of the island around 11 a.m. Thursday, when the suspect refused to stop and fled toward Dededo, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Mike Aguon.

The suspect evaded police until he was again spotted around 2:15 p.m.

Authorities chased the suspect, who allegedly was driving at speeds of more than 100 mph, toward the Shell gas station in Barrigada.

That’s where police made the arrest after Cruz crashed into a parked car, according to court documents.

During the chase, the suspect also hit a GPD patrol car, documents state.

A magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday states that a woman known to the suspect told police a week before the chase that the suspect took her purse, her car keys and her car.

The woman allegedly told officers she believed the suspect was high on butane when he hit her in the face with a butane tank.

The suspect allegedly accused the woman of being a “secret agent with the government who is after him,” documents state.

According to prison records, Cruz was arrested in June 2019 on charges of assault and family violence.