A man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple crimes reported to police this month.

Donavan Gil Mondia, 21, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and criminal mischief as third-degree felonies, and theft of services and criminal trespass as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, witnesses reported to police that Mondia threw rocks and damaged two cars in Hågat on June 2.

He then swung a baseball bat at one man before throwing the bat at another witness, hitting a nearby tree.

On June 11, Mondia also allegedly filled up his car with gasoline worth $185 at a gas station in Yigo and left without paying. A witness told officers that the suspect left without taking his driver’s license and debit card from inside the store.

The following day, officers found Mondia at a building in Asan where “no trespassing” signs were posted documents state.