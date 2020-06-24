A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s death investigation in Agana Heights.

Anthony Gregory Mendiola was arrested and placed into custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy interview with police detectives.

He was arrested on charges of suspicion of reckless conduct, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony; family violence, transfer, give, sale or loan of a firearm without a valid ID, and purchase or possession/use or carry of a firearm without a valid ID.

Individuals close to the investigation told The Guam Daily Post that the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the back.

The shooting victim is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated on Tuesday.

GPD responded to the scene along Tutuhan Drive in Agana Heights around 2:30 pm on Tuesday after a witness reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that a witness told criminal investigators they saw two men arguing before the pair went inside the residence. The witness then allegedly told officers that he heard three gunshots before seeing the suspect come back outside holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Mendiola was found at the scene and was taken in for questioning as a “person of interest.”

He was placed in custody at the Department of Corrections just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division led the death investigation.

A pathologist will determine the cause of death after an autopsy, and the case's classification can change based on that finding.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said the shooting came as a surprise because the residential area has been known to be a quiet part of the village.