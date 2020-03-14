A man and a woman are facing drug charges following separate traffic stops by Guam Police Department officers.

Eric Michael Wenceslao, 28, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, expired vehicle registration as a violation and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license as a violation.

Court documents state the suspect was pulled over on Thursday for having a severely worn and faded registration sticker. During a search, officers found several syringes, two cut plastic straws, and plastic bags with meth.

Wenceslao had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in a 2018 drug case.

Second drug arrest

Naomi Nicole Taisacan Omapas, 35, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, vehicle without ID as a misdemeanor, expired registration as a violation, no mandatory insurance as a violation and operating a vehicle without a valid license as a violation.

According to court documents, the suspect was pulled over after she failed to signal around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

During a search, police found a plastic bag with meth and two improvised glass pipes with a white frosty substance that tested positive for the drug. The suspect allegedly told police she owned the car but did not know how the “ice” got inside. She said the last time she smoked meth was two weeks ago, documents state.

Authorities also learned the car had a fraudulent license plate, documents state. The suspect told officers she bought the car for $200 and the plate was already mounted on it.

In 2018, Omapas was arrested on charges of child abuse and family violence after being accused of abandoning her baby boy on a doorstep.

She also admitted to smoking methamphetamine during her pregnancy, Post files state.