Two men have been charged with robbery after they were arrested for allegedly targeting two female tourists.

The robbery occurred near Fiesta Resort in Tumon early Sunday morning. A clip of a security video showing the incident circulated on social media.

On Sunday, officers arrested 29-year-old Joaquin Villagomez Cango and 38-year-old Scott Quichocho Santos. Santos allegedly admitted to transporting Cango to and from the robbery as Cango tossed stolen items out the getaway vehicle's window, court documents state. The officers were able to recover much of the evidence, according to court documents.

They were subsequently charged with third-degree robbery.

According to police, the two women were walking along the sidewalk in Tumon, when a man emerged from the bushes and grabbed their purse and fled in a red sedan.

The prosecution stated the two tourists were walking back from Kmart to their hotel in Tumon when a man grabbed one victim's purse. She held on to it tightly. The second victim attempted to assist her companion by holding on to the purse too, court documents state.

"As they struggled, they ended up on the road. The male then yanked the purse very hard, causing all three to fall," court documents state. The suspect quickly got up, pulled the purse one more time and broke the strap. He ran away. One of the victims suffered swelling to the back of her head and scrapes to her right elbow and both knees, court documents state. The second victim suffered scrapes to her right elbow and both knees, and pain to her lower back area.

The video shows a red SUV coming to a stop near a parking lot and a man getting out. He walks around and a few minutes later on another screen, he approaches the two women and tries to grab one of their purses.

Police were able to track down the suspected vehicle used in the robbery in Lada, Dededo.

On the video clip, you can hear two women speaking in Mandarin, discussing the scene as it unfolds over several screens.

Woman 1: It's a nice car, seems like the SUV type.

Woman 2: Look! ... A man came out of this car.

Woman 1: This car?

Woman 2: Yes！ I'm sure this is the car.

Woman 1: Holy Moly, he's prepared! ... watch watch, this is the guy walking toward here, f***! He's the mother f***** thief! OMG, he's gonna rob somebody, Guam is so dangerous. Omg... here comes these two girls.

Woman 2: Yes, I guess he tailed them, he might have followed them earlier. I saw the crime scene. Who the hell knows he is a robber!

Woman 1: Watch, these two ladies walking toward our store, the robber is gonna do it. Holy s***, he is hiding behind a car!

Woman 2: Wow wow wow.

Woman 1: OMG... how dare! He's just robbing on the street!

Woman 2: Look at this side, the robber about to drive away. He just drives away like that.

Cango and Quichocho were booked and confined at the Department of Corrections and the case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

The wallets contained various Japanese and U.S. currency, a Japanese passport, a MiFi device, and other miscellaneous items. After an all-point bulletin was released, the vehicle was located.