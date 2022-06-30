A man who has a history of run-ins with law enforcement was arrested after police found drugs.

Jeremy Fejeran Lapid, 44, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers spoke with Lapid at the Tumon precinct after police received a report of a potential violation.

The violation was not detailed in court documents.

As he was being taken into custody, authorities found multiple baggies with methamphetamine on him, a magistrate complaint states.

According to Post files, Lapid was arrested in 2011 after being accused of using food stamps to pay a bar tab. He was accused of stealing from tourists in 2016, and stealing a car in 2017.