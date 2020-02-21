A man who admitted to a federal gun possession charge apparently lied to Guam Police Department officers the day he was charged with pointing a gun at another driver while on the road in Dededo.

GPD Officer Anthony Demapan testified during defendant Sean Anthony Aquiningoc’s sentencing hearing in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday. He was the officer who arrested Aquiningoc in March 2018.

Aquiningoc, a convicted sex offender, admitted to the charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon in November 2019. Aquiningoc isn't allowed to possess a firearm and ammunition.

“The (victim’s) vehicle was acting strangely and he didn’t like it. He did say he pointed a weapon,” Demapan said after the federal prosecutor called him to the witness stand in Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood's courtroom. “Initially, he said it was a pellet gun.”

“He lied to you?” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro.

“Apparently, he did,” Demapan said.

Authorities found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat, 12 rounds of ammunition on the floorboard of the passenger side, and an empty magazine. Aquiningoc had cleared the weapon after being stopped by police, Demapan said.

Demapan testified that officers also found marijuana and meth during the traffic stop, which he said Aquiningoc admitted was for his personal use.

Sambataro played the audio of a GPD radio transmission inside the courtroom.

The victim reported “a car passed them on the road by the Dededo Mall. They pulled a gun out and drove off,” the recording stated.

She said investigators, however, were unable to obtain the initial 911 phone call, telling the court that in 2018 the calls to 911 were not being recorded. “I would say that’s rather disturbing,” Sambataro said.

The Emergency 911 System was unable to record calls from February 2016 to January 2019, as Guam Fire Department officials said the recorder device was inoperable, Post files state.

Demapan was also asked about the statements the defendant made to him following his arrest.

“He said he got out of the vehicle and pointed the weapon toward the female in the other vehicle. When he saw it was a silhouette of a female, he nodded his head (no) and got back in his car and drove off,” Demapan said.

He said the victim soon after drove by Aquiningoc to say she was sorry, and that’s when he “nodded his head up and down and drove off.”

Officers found the suspect’s car about 20 minutes later and pulled him over just off Macheche Road.

Defense attorney Leilani Lujan asked the court for more time to resolve pending issues before her client is sentenced.

Tydingco-Gatewood continued sentencing for March 16.

The government recommends Aquiningoc be sentenced to 30 months in prison with credit for the time he has spent in jail, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

In February 2011, he was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 14-year-old girl.