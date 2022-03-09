Six people have been charged and a seventh suspect was arrested late Tuesday afternoon in connection with the riot at the Dededo skate park that sent two young men to the hospital.

Kayson Nick, 21, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

Darwin Jay Imbuido Fortes, 22, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, and assault as a misdemeanor.

John Preacher Jashua, 18, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

Jame Repwak, 23, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

Chesrick Tom, whose age is unknown, was charged with assault as a misdemeanor.

Mali Ios, 19, was charged separately from the group with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed Vince P. Phillip, 22, was arrested on suspicion of assault, aggravated assault, and rioting.

Officers with the Guam Police Department’s Community Crimes Task Force have been making the arrests since the fight was reported last Wednesday just after midnight.

Witnesses said the incident involved at least 15 people who allegedly attacked three victims, adding that the suspects were seen at the park drinking beer and rum.

The attack, which included the use of broken beer bottles and baseball bats, resulted in two men being treated at the hospital for multiple injuries including stab wounds.

In recent days, police arrested three others involved in the alleged attack.

Cell phone video of the incident shows Ios allegedly recording himself at the scene, as the fight broke out.

Ios allegedly told officers that he was sorry for the incident that caused one victim to lose an eye.

Jashua allegedly told authorities, “I didn’t want to die, so I hit him with a skateboard,” referring to one of the victims.

Prison record

According to jail records, Repwak was arrested in 2019 on charges of burglary to a motor vehicle and underage drinking; in 2017 for burglary, home invasion, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and criminal trespass. He was also arrested separately in 2017 for underage drinking.

Nick has a 2020 arrest involving public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, underage drinking, and resisting arrest.

Fortes was arrested in a 2018 burglary case and separately arrested that same year on suspicion of retail theft and public drunkenness.

In 2019, Fortes was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and underage drinking. Fortes was a student at John F. Kennedy High School when he was caught with alcohol on the campus, Post files state.