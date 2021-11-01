Changes to U.S. international travel policy beginning Nov. 8, which impose vaccine requirements on foreign travelers as well as lift travel restrictions on certain countries, aren't necessarily going to change projections for Guam's visitor arrivals in the coming year, according to Nadine Leon Guerrero, marketing manager for the Guam Visitors Bureau.

GVB had earlier reported that it was targeting 130,000 arrivals for fiscal year 2022, which is the more optimistic projection for the year. The conservative estimate was 70,000 to 80,000 arrivals. These numbers, of course, are substantially lower than pre-COVID-19 figures, which were reaching all-time highs, climbing over 1.6 million visitors per year.

"The new restrictions in place, I have to say we anticipated that happening, and so I don't see that affecting our formal projections that we published earlier," Leon Guerrero said.

She was speaking during a breakout session for the "Back to Business: An Update on Travel for Asia-Pacific" forum hosted by AmChams of Asia Pacific, an umbrella organization for 27 American Chambers of Commerce.

Starting Nov. 8, non-U.S. citizens "who are not immigrants to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to fly to the United States," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, there are limited exceptions to this requirement.

They include children under 18 years old, certain COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants, those with medical contraindications to COVID-19 vaccines, those who need to travel for emergency or humanitarian reasons, those who are traveling on non-tourist visas from countries with low-vaccine availability, members of the armed forces and their immediate families, airline crew, ship crew and diplomats.

Exceptions can be found on the CDC website.

The vaccines considered acceptable under this policy include FDA-approved or authorized and World Health Organization emergency use listed vaccines.

All passengers 2 years and older boarding flights from a foreign country into the U.S., citizen or not, are still required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or recovery from the disease.

'Positive signs'

While the policy shift does impose new vaccine restrictions on foreign nationals, it also lifts U.S. travel bans on several countries – bans that largely left Guam's major source markets unaffected.

But travel restrictions in general are the "biggest problem" for international travel at the moment, according to Vinoop Goel, the Asia-Pacific regional director of Airports and External Relations for the International Air Transport Association, and one of the key speakers during the AmChams forum.

There have been major crises in the past, including the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, outbreak and the 9/11 attacks, but none so far have impacted travel as severely as COVID-19, Goel said.

"The drop in travel and the duration of it is unprecedented. The good news, though, is if you look at previous shocks to the system, travel always came back," he said. "Probably around the first quarter of last year, countries essentially shut down their borders. And then over time we have seen border restrictions being removed slowly but steadily. ... We have seen some really positive signs over the last few weeks, starting with the U.S., which announced some relaxation of travel (restrictions) just a few days ago."

The IATA is expecting international travel to be 40% this year compared to the pre-COVID-19 era, an improvement from last year's 33% of pre-COVID-19 travel. And for next year, they are hoping international travel will rebound to 60% of pre-COVID-19 numbers, according to Goel.

However, recovery differs among the markets.

"International air travel in Asia today is around 4% to 6% of what it used to be pre-COVID ... and why is that so? The current situation, there is a fear of new variants, there is some worsening domestic situation in some of the countries in Asia-Pacific, slower than expected vaccination rates, even in the developed economies ... and some degree of vaccine hesitancy," Goel said.

That means governments are being careful and conservative about lifting border restrictions, he said. Another issue is that border measures among countries are "absolutely all over the place," Goel said.

IATA has developed an industry restart plan, which includes safely restarting the system, harmonizing border restrictions, and restoring consumer confidence and demand, he added.