Arrivals back on track, Port says, following delays

Cargo arrivals at the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port are back up to speed, after delays and facilities damage caused by Typhoon Mawar.

The Port Authority of Guam caught up with the regular vessel arrival sequence as of last Thursday, General Manager Rory Respicio told The Guam Daily Post.

Vessel operations for cargo and even fuel are both back to normal, he said, though there was never an issue with cargo or fuel capacity post-Mawar.

Gate house operation hours were extended Sunday, Respicio said in a news release over the weekend, “in an effort to expedite the flow of commodities into our island community.”

Some 23 containers were cleared off the yard Saturday alone.

The resumption of regular operations at the port “was a result of a tremendous amount of support received from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, our board, our federal and local partners, and industry partners,” Respicio said in the release.

Three more vessels are slated to arrive this week, hauling a combined 106 refrigerated containers and 905 containers filled with dry goods.

Though operations at the port resumed three days after Mawar passed over the island, several vessels were left waiting offshore during the typhoon, and the port suffered severe structural damage including to several gantry cranes used to offload containers.

Gantry cranes 4, 5, and 6, the three cranes damaged during the typhoon, were brought back online last week.