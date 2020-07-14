Art San Agustin takes helm at Public Health

Art San Agustin has been selected as the new head of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"Art has devoted nearly three decades of his life to Public Health, especially our manamko'," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said when introducing San Agustin Monday. "He started his career in the Division of Senior Citizens as a social worker, and worked his way to senior citizens administration, a position he held since 2007."

San Agustin has also previously served in various leadership capacities at Public Health, according to the governor. He replaces Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, who retired on July 3.

Child Care Grant funding

Among the issues San Agustin will be tackling is the COVID-19 grant program for child care providers.

Guam received $6.4 million in Child Care & Development Block Grant funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act on April 14. The funds are to be used to support child care providers during the pandemic so that child care is available for essential workers.

San Agustin said he will be calling a discussion meeting today with Tess Arcangel, director of the Division of Public Welfare at DPHSS, to get an update on the program.

Only about $830,000 of the funds has been awarded to 45 local child care providers, according to Arcangel.

What he has so far learned is that the process doesn't allow grant funds to be used to pay child care providers who have used the Paycheck Protection Program.

"We will be providing more information ... (Arcangel) will be providing me an update on the situation of the $6.4 million that we received and the $800,000 that has been paid so far," San Agustin said. "She did share that there are 9,030 applications that affect 19,377 households and so we will be reviewing that."