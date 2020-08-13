Artists come together for a community mural project

The Guam Filipino Artists is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Also known as Organized Brotherhood Related to Arts, or OBRA, the group is partnering with the Agana Shopping Center to entertain the public through an interactive mural.

"The Agana Shopping Center has been supportive since the beginning by allowing and courteously providing the venue for the group's annual art exhibits," a press release from the organization states.

The group will be unveiling the mural at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. The community is invited.

Guam Filipino Artists is a nonprofit organization that consists of 16 members. Their goal is to promote diversity into their works, as they aim to inspire a new generation of artisans to express their creativity and promote Guam's culture and diversity in the field of arts.

"This project was made possible by the members of GFA who dedicated their available time amidst the pandemic to give back to the community and gratitude to the Agana Shopping Center, which is now the home of the interactive mural located at the second floor of the shopping center," the press release states.