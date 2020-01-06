Artist and entrepreneur Marvin Manibusan – founder of several businesses, including Crowns Guam, the Mighty Purple Café and the Yogo App – now is backing a venture to bring Guam artists together. The Guam Artist Network Group headquarters recently opened next to Coffee Slut in East Hagåtña.

“I have always had this idea to do something that was a collaborative effort for all of Guam, to be the main hub of all types of creatives coming together.”

A shop and a gallery

The space is a hybrid of shop and exhibit gallery and is open the same hours as Coffee Slut: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“You can purchase location art, art canvases, sculpture and different brands. We wanted to be an outlet for all these local brands that don’t have a brick-and-mortar shop,” Manibusan said.

And with a vivid mural stretching across its facade, the new art space is impossible to miss.

“We are right next to the water, so wanted to something that was ocean-inspired, and the tentacles and octopus are such a strong figure in our culture. There are 8 tentacles and they represent everyone coming together and grasping ahold of the hafa adai spirit,” he said. “Although competition is good, I think together we are stronger, and that is part of our mission statement. This is a passion project of mine. And we are really trying to work toward making it a nonprofit organization.”

‘We can all come up together’

Another project in the works for Manibusan is a coffee-table book featuring Guam photographers’ images of all of Guam’s villages, with the working title, “This is Guam.”

“People always ask ‘Where is Guam?’ so that would help answer that question,” he said.

The group is currently calling on Guam photographers to submit their work.

To find out about upcoming collaborations and how to submit, follow GANG on Instagram @GuamArtistNetworkGroup.

For Manibusan the project is about inclusivity, collaboration, finding success and helping others find it, too.

“It’s a small island and we can all come up together,” he said.