As 1,074 business licenses canceled, more took risks during pandemic

Monique Carrasca, a mother of two, was working on opening her skincare and clothing store when the governor imposed a second COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in August.

"It's a gamble and it takes a strong will to open a business during a pandemic," the former First Hawaiian Bank teller said on Tuesday.

She opened her BeautéNicqkaéla boutique at the Compadres Mall in Dededo in October. So far, the gamble has been paying off, the 30-year-old Carrasca said.

Her kids were doing their online classes where she could see them, while she was tending to the store to help supplement the family income.

Despite changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Carrasca and more than 2,500 others have seen opportunities for Guam businesses to thrive.

The number of new business licenses issued was more than double the number of business licenses canceled in fiscal year 2020, when the pandemic hit, data from the Department of Revenue and Taxation shows.

2,544 new business licenses

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said her agency issued 2,544 new business licenses in fiscal 2020, while business license cancellations were at 1,074.

Mansapit-Shimizu, however, said not all businesses go to Rev & Tax to cancel their business license, so the agency may not be able to see the pandemic's true impact on business licenses until after the current fiscal year or beyond.

"So when somebody asks how many business licenses closed, it's really hard to tell how many exactly until you see how many renewed or did not renew – and that may take a year or two to find out, if they don't come in to cancel their license," she said.

Businesses are required to notify Rev & Tax if they want to cancel their business license. But sometimes that's the last thing on their mind when they close up shop, Mansapit-Shimizu said.

One of the main issues is when one doesn't cancel their business license, they are charged $1 a day for as long as they didn't renew their license, should they try to reopen their business.

"But at least for now, probably the good thing about the numbers is there's a lot of businesses that are starting," she told The Guam Daily Post. "It's a good sign that people are pivoting."

There are more than 20,000 active business licenses on Guam, she said.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Social distancing and stay-at-home orders popularized the services of personal shoppers, so they're among those who applied for new business licenses during the pandemic.

Cara Jenae Chamberlain, a licensed personal shopper, said "there were new ideas that were forced to surface to be able to live in this new normal," from wearing face masks to full-on sanitizing services and personal shoppers.

"I believe that the fact that people were opening businesses during the pandemic shows the ability for the community to adapt to the pandemic's circumstances based off the new needs of the people," she said.

The demand for personal shoppers peaked during the holidays, but Chamberlain is "still busy" with her side business.

'Don't let the pandemic stop you'

Richelle Cabigting is one of those entrepreneurs who are turning challenges into opportunities.

She is preparing to open her new women's apparel and accessories shop, Aura Boutique, on April 1 near the theaters at the Micronesia Mall.

"Don't let the pandemic stop you from doing what you want to do," she told the Post. "Grab the opportunity to start something when you can."

Cabigting has been into fashion all her life, and some years back she owned and operated Threads Boutique before selling it.

"Aura Boutique will have a certain aesthetic that we're aiming for. We will be carrying career woman-type of wear as well as lifestyle wear," she said. "We will also have our own collection that we look forward to showcase on April 1."

Cabigting said her fashion choices have changed from the time she opened her first boutique.

"So opening a new one is about growth for me, too," she said.

She started planning in July, applied for a business license in December, and got her license in January.

"With the pandemic, I waited for a month to get my business license," she said.

Demand continues

To cope with the times, Rev & Tax made available an online business license application form that can be dropped off at the Barrigada main office.

There are also limited walk-ins at the Business License and Permit Center in Tamuning. Many of the services are by appointment-only, at certain times.

When Rev & Tax reopened its physical office in Barrigada and Tamuning after the pandemic lockdowns, there were long lines of people. At the Tamuning location, many were there for new business license applications, she said.

"We're trying our best to help as many people as we can," she said.

Mansapit-Shimizu said with restaurants on limited operations especially in the early part of the public health emergency, Guam embraced food delivery services such as Grab N' Grub and Good To Go.

There has been increased demand for commercial cleaners to sanitize and disinfect buildings, rooms and spaces.

People opened online stores for plants, garden pots, clothing and all kinds of supplies.

The pandemic, however, closed a number of businesses on Guam for good, including Chuck E. Cheese's, Forever 21, Tango Theatres at the Agana Shopping Center, and Travel Pacificana after 44 years.

More than 30,000 workers were displaced from their jobs, and with the economy slowly reopening, so too are the number of workers going back to their job or starting a new one.