At 12:01 a.m., fully vaccinated inbound travelers get to go home without restrictions of movement. And travelers not fully vaccinated who presented proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival are also able to go home and quarantine as opposed to being confined in a government facility.

The new protocol couldn’t have come at a better time as the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and Public Health officials anticipate longer processing lines as travel rebounds.

Thursday evening, an arriving passenger on the 6 p.m., Honolulu flight took photographs of a queue of passengers waiting to be processed by Public Health officials. They reported waiting two hours to process through.

Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said on average, there are five Public Health staff members manning the processing tables and two staff roving the queue to assist with documentation. She said the department reviews flight manifests to determine manpower needed at the airport.

“Fortunately, we are having more passengers come in, and that’s the reason, the wait time is there now. Of course, new protocol procedures of validating their vaccination records with their secondary validation documents might take longer for some than others,” said Airport Executive Manager John Quinata.

It’s not unusual to see long lines, Carrera said. “Any time you add processing you would expect lines. It’s like going through Customs.”

No one wants to wait in line, Carrera said. “I mean we don’t want to put travelers in this type of situation, understandably it can be an inconvenience, but we are still in a pandemic.”

The passenger was one of 300 travelers, and government officials expect those numbers to increase as tourism rebounds.

Currently, there are four weekly travel routes and two daily flights, one arriving from Honolulu and the other from Narita.

From 60 to 300 travelers in one flight

The number of incoming passengers on a flight has gone up from an average of 60 to 300 on the Honolulu flight alone, according to Quinata.

Government officials assured inbound travelers that the lines at airport arrivals only seem like a long wait.

“With times changing, we are seeing more people vaccinated and we're seeing less wait times," Carrera said.

Quinata asked for travelers' understanding.

“Just be patient; we are going through the reiteration of having people not be quarantined so we've just got to figure it out,” Quinata said.

Airport and public health officials are working together to minimize the duration of travelers’ processing time.

“What we are trying to do is now Customs is going to be providing an electronic Customs form, folks now are able to download the Customs forms 72 hours prior to arriving on Guam and so we’re seeing that being quicker in terms of Customs forms," he said.

Public Health is also exploring ways to make the process smoother by digitizing some forms or making them available on the plane, Carrera said.

Quinata said Public Health is now testing the electronic data for the health declaration form.

“I see that as a positive for passengers to start processing out a lot quicker,” Quinata said.