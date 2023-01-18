As another attorney leaves office, Moylan eyes further restructuring

Another attorney will be leaving the Office of the Attorney General in the coming days. Assistant Attorney General Nicolas Toft informed agency officials Friday that he will be leaving in two weeks to take on a new position with the federal government.

"I will be working diligently to ensure that I complete as many open projects as I can in the next 14 days," Toft stated. "Or at least, to make sure that my successor(s) will be adequately prepared to handle any open cases or issues."

Toft has served as legal counsel for the Department of Land Management, Chamorro Land Trust Commission and Guam Ancestral Lands Commission for seven years. He will be leaving as GALC is considering taking action over a 2020 settlement agreement entered into without its consultation.

"We're really concerned about that because of what happened," GALC Executive Director John Burch told The Guam Daily Post last week. "My understanding is that, if we were to appeal (former Deputy Attorney General James) Canto's deal that he made in dismissing this case, we have until July of this year. And we don't have legal counsel because we probably won't have one. I'm concerned if we're able to do it."

GALC is looking at obtaining independent counsel after seeing how the settlement was handled.

"We don't have our own independent counsel. I don't know if we're going to get one. I'll try to figure it out, but time is of the essence right now," Burch added.

The settlement resulted in the dismissal of several land- or lease-related government lawsuits that go back more than a decade, including a 2009 suit involving administrators of the estate of Jose Martinez Torres and, initially, Kil Koo Yoon, who had purchased lots from the estate for about $21 million.

GALC awarded the lots to the estate with the condition that it bring its ancestral claim to a court for review and a final decision, but the suit alleged that the estate's attorneys drafted a deed without that condition. GALC learned of the settlement last year.

In a memorandum explaining why GALC was not consulted, Canto said the main reason was because the commission was not a party to the 2009 case. Moreover, the OAG alleged that GALC had violated the law when it deeded real property to the estate, creating a conflict of interest with representing GALC, according to Canto.

Burch submitted questions to Canto and Toft on Dec. 19, 2022, requesting further information on the settlement agreement. The executive director wanted any documents supporting the assertion that the interests of GALC and the government of Guam were not aligned in the 2009 case.

He also wanted to know where allegations were made that GALC had broken the law, and wanted documents supporting the assertion that attorney William Bischoff, a former assistant attorney general, had planned to sue GALC in the case.

Burch hadn't received a response as of last week. Canto is now at the Port Authority of Guam. Burch, however, did receive documents from Bischoff on Jan. 9 that showed the interest of GovGuam and GALC were aligned in the case, according to his executive director's report.

Changes at the office

Attorney General Douglas Moylan said Toft indicated an application to Joint Region Marianas, sent while former AG Leevin Camacho was in office, had been accepted.

"Since Nick's notice to AG admin was just last week, I am confident that our Civil Division acting deputy will be reassigning attorneys to handle the workload," Moylan told the Post.

Just before Camacho left, there were about 49 attorneys at the office, according to Moylan. Now there are about 36, but Moylan isn't considering the loss a negative.

"This is good because it has freed up a lot of money from those who did not share the voters' mandates with a new AG and my legal policies: to hire a new breed of the best and brightest attorneys and prosecutors," Moylan added, stating further that the office will be filtering out "ordinary applicants" and wants "extraordinary attorneys that are the toughest law enforcers."

Most of Camacho's command staff have left the OAG, with many transferring to executive branch departments, Moylan said.

The OAG website is promoting job announcements and the office is actively recruiting on and off island, according to Moylan, who campaigned with a hard focus on prosecution and stopping crime.

"The pay at the AG's office for attorneys is, in my opinion, very good. Not just based upon when I last served, but looking at what private attorneys earn on Guam and in the U.S. mainland," Moylan said. He last served from 2003 through 2006, as the island's first elected AG.

"As a manager of this office, I am therefore requiring the highest work product of my attorneys and prosecutors. My deputies, administrative staff and (human resources) department are reviewing applications and trying to find the best and the brightest attorneys with experience and commitment to this office's motto: to be the toughest law enforcers," Moylan added.

'Further restructuring'

Moylan and his team have restructured the divisional makeup of the OAG, but the General Crimes Division, formerly known as the Prosecution Division, remains the most important area in need of the best attorneys, Moylan said.

There were nine prosecutors in the division when he came into office this month. Now, there are about 13 and the OAG continues to grow the number of prosecutors, Moylan added.

Additional prosecutors were reassigned from the Civil Litigation Division "just to provide the quality of legal services required to prosecute the former and new cases," Moylan said.

"I anticipate further restructuring and movement of attorneys pending our recruiting and hiring enough attorneys to meet our duties and the goals that are being set for this new AG's administration," Moylan said.