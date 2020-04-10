As bills pile up, so do questions about aid for the jobless

Andy Lazaro, 63, lost his income when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Tumon hotel he worked for. He is now finding out that getting financial help so he can pay his bills could present a new set of challenges.

"One of the requirements to apply for unemployment assistance is a certification letter from employer," he said. "I can't get that now because the hotel I worked for is closed. What can I do?"

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday said she's confident that Guam's eligible applicants for the federal pandemic unemployment program will each get more than $900 a week, but she said the Guam Department of Labor is trying to verify this.

In most states with unemployment assistance programs, it means getting $600 extra every week.

As to how many weeks an eligible Guam resident will be able to receive financial aid under the program, local officials are still trying to verify that with the federal government.

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Thursday said eligible residents should be able to receive $900-plus weekly, "unless the local government fails to secure everything they are entitled to, statutorily."

He said Guam is included in all federal unemployment insurance programs.

"I urge the local government to ensure that they do not shortchange the people of Guam by settling for anything less than what any other American is getting who is also covered under the same definitions as Guam," San Nicolas said in a statement.

Whether it's $600 or $900-plus a week, Lazaro said it would be a great help until he gets his job back.

But he said it's hard to present the requirements that the Guam Department of Labor is asking would-be applicants to prepare now.

Lazaro is just one of many who are seeking clarification on the documents that people like him are asked to prepare.

These include a valid photo ID, passport, copies of latest paycheck stubs, Social Security number, and certification letter from their employer.

People have taken to social media to ask questions, including whether they can present a Real ID rather than a passport, or whether they can present their latest check stub instead of an employer certification.

Other residents want to know what options they have if they cannot get an employer certification and do not have a copy of their paycheck stubs.

The Guam Department of Labor said it is working to answer questions about requirements on Friday.

Local officials are still working on the application process, including how soon it can start, whether it will be done online or in person, or both.

The program, which will help those who lost their jobs, got furloughed or received pay cuts as a result of COVID-19, is part of the federal government's $2 trillion relief package to address the devastating impacts of the pandemic on the economy.

The U.S. Labor Department's guidance states the local government will be fully reimbursed for providing jobless benefits to workers displaced by COVID-19.