As costs continue to rise, GIAA aims to lower airport energy consumption

Energy costs across the island have risen drastically, causing the Guam International Airport Authority to respond by enacting conservation measures at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport terminal and with its leased tenants.

GIAA hopes that, by temporarily lowering energy consumption, it will not only reduce costs, but inevitably instill positive energy use habits.

New measures put into effect include raising the air-conditioning temperature from 68 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 F in the terminal, shutting down escalators and moving walkways in certain areas, and encouraging all airport employees and tenants to turn off lights, computer systems, printers and other energy consuming devices and appliances at the end of each day.

The airport's power usage in prior years typically cost $400,000 to $500,000. Now the cost is $700,000 to $800,000, according to Post files.

“Although our kilowatt-hour usage has remained similar to previous months and periods, the power rates have pushed us to take these temporary measures,” stated Deputy Executive Manager Artemio “Ricky” Hernandez, in a release.

By examining energy usage, GIAA board members concluded that measures must be taken immediately.

“As power costs have continued to increase, GIAA is doing all it can to reduce our power consumption,” Hernandez said. “We thank everyone for your patience and understanding.”